CD Vs AUK Dream11 Ford Trophy Prediction, Preview, Squad And Other Details

Central Districts will square off against Auckland in a Ford Trophy 2019-20 match. The match will be played at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth on Sunday, February 2 at 3:30 AM IST. Ben Smith will captain Central Districts and Craig Cachopa will lead the Auckland side. You can play the CD vs AUK match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the CD vs AUK Dream11 predictions and squad details.

CD vs AUK Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Central Districts are at the bottom of the points table with 10 points. They have 2 wins and 4 losses from the 7 matches they've played so far. Their last game was against Otago which they comfortably won by 55 runs. Their best batsmen in the game was skipper Ben Smith who scored a century. Their bowlers defended the total thanks to 3 wickets each from George Worker and Kieran Noema-Barnett

Auckland are currently on the top of the points table with 24 points. They have won 5 matches and lost only 2 matches so far. Their last game was against Northern Knights which they comfortably won by 58 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Finn Allen and Robert ODonnell. Their best bowlers in the game were Matt McEwan and Louis Delport

CD vs AUK Dream11 squads

CD vs AUK Dream11 squads: Central Districts

George Worker, Greg Hay, Ben Smith(c), Kieran Noema-Barnett, BD Schmulian, Josh Clarkson, Bayley Wiggins(w), Willem Ludick, Ben Wheeler, Seth Rance, Ryan Watson, Jayden Lennox, Jesse Frew

CD vs AUK Dream11 squads: Auckland

Jeet Raval, William O Donnell, Craig Cachopa(c), Finn Allen, Robert ODonnell, Ben Horne(w), Matt McEwan, Kyle Jamieson, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Ryan Harrison

CD vs AUK Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Bayley Wiggins

Batsmen: Jeet Raval, William O Donnell, Ben Smith, George Worker,Craig Cachopa,Josh Clarkson

All-Rounders: Willem Ludick, Kyle Jamieson

Bowlers: Matt McEwan, Louis Delport, Ben Lister

CD vs AUK Dream11 prediction

Auckland are favourites to win the match.

Please keep in mind that CD vs AUK Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.