CD Vs AUK Dream11 Super Smash Top Picks, Prediction, Schedule, And All Match Details

Auckland will face the Central Districts in the 13th match of the Super Smash 2019-20. The match will be played at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth on Saturday, December 28 at 8:40 AM IST. Craig Cachopa will captain Auckland and Tom Bruce will lead the Central Districts. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

CD vs AUK squads

Auckland squad: Craig Cachopa (captain), Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira, Colin Munro, Robert ODonnell, Corey Anderson, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, William Somerville, Glenn Phillips, Ross ter Braak, Sean Solia, and Ben Lister.

Central Districts: Tom Bruce (captain), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Seth Rance, George Worker, Ben Wheeler, Dane Cleaver, Ajaz Patel, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Ryan Watson and Jayden Lennox.

CD vs AUK Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver

Batsmen: Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard

All-Rounders: Sean Solia, George Worker (vice-captain), Kieran Noema-Barnett

Bowlers: Ajaz Patel (captain), Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

CD vs AUK Dream11 prediction and form guide

Central Districts start as favourites to win the match.

Auckland are currently sixth on the points table and have not won any of their four matches yet. Their last match was against Northern Districts and the latter won by 28 runs. Their best batsmen were Craig Cachopa and Sean Solia. Their best bowlers were Ronnie Hira and Ross ter Braak.

The Central Districts are currently first on the points table and have won two of their four games. Their last game was against Canterbury and the latter won by 30 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were George Worker and Dane Cleaver. Their best bowlers were Kieran Noema-Barnett and Ajaz Patel.

