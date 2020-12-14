CD Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2020 Match Preview

The Central Districts will lock horns with Canterbury in Match 16 of the Ford Trophy 2020 tournament. The CD vs CTB match will be played at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth. The CD vs CTB live match is scheduled to commence at 3:30 AM IST on Tuesday, December 15. Here, we take a look at CD vs CTB live scores, CD vs CTB match prediction and CD vs CTB playing 11.

CD vs CTB Dream11 prediction: CD vs CTB live match preview

CD are currently going through a very poor form in the ongoing tournament as they are yet to register a win so far. Out of the 5 matches so far, they have lost 4 matches, while 1 match ended in no result. They last played against the same opponents and were bundled out for 213 in 49 overs. They will be looking to do better with the bat this time around and put up a better score on board.

CTB, on the other hand, beat their opponents by 7 wickets during their last encounter. The team is currently leading the points table after 5 matches. They have 18 points after winning 4 matches and losing just 1 in the tournament so far. They will be certainly looking to do the double over the bottom-placed opponent and add more misery. CTB does have an edge over CD in the upcoming clash.

CD vs CTB Dream11 prediction: Probable CD vs CTB playing 11

CD: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins(WK), Christian Leopard, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce(C), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Raymond Toole

CTB: Jack Boyle, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Todd Astle, Matthew Hay(wk), Cole McConchie, Sean Davey, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Fraser Sheat

CD vs CTB Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CD vs CTB Dream11 team

George Worker

Ken McClure

Todd Astle

Will Williams

CD vs CTB match prediction: CD vs CTB Dream11 team

CD vs CTB live: CD vs CTB match prediction

As per our CD vs CTB Dream11 prediction, CTB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CD vs CTB Dream11 prediction, top picks and CD vs CTB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CD vs CTB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Canterbury Cricket / Twitter

