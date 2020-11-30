CD Vs OTG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2020 Match Preview

Central Districts will face Otago in the Match 5 of the Ford Trophy 2020 on Tuesday, December 1. The match will be played at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth at 3:30 am IST. Here is a look at our CD vs OTG match prediction, probable CD vs OTG playing 11 and CD vs OTG Dream11 team.

CD vs OTG live: CD vs OTG Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams face each other in Match 2 and it was Otago that won the match by 6 wickets. In the earlier match, CD was asked to bat first by OTG after winning the toss. Wicketkeeper Bayley Wiggin top-scored for the side with 44 runs, while skipper Tom Bruce was the other top scorer with 39 runs. Jacob Duffy was the pick of the bowlers for OTG picking up 1/28.

The CD chase was led by skipper Hamish Rutherford who scored a 59-ball 97 while Anaru Kitchen took the team past the finish line with an unbeaten innings of 30. Fans can once again expect a great contest between both these teams as CD look to do the double, while OTG look to even the scores.

CD vs OTG Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CD vs OTG Dream11 team

CD vs OTG Dream11 prediction: CD squad for CD vs OTG Dream11 team

Bayley Wiggins (wk), Tom Bruce (c), George Worker, Christian Leopard, Ben Smith, Josh Clarkson, Brad Schmulian, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Liam Dudding, Raymond Toole

CD vs OTG Dream11 prediction: OTG squad for CD vs OTG Dream11 team

Hamish Rutherford (c), Mitch Renwick (wk), Neil Broom, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Dale Phillips, Angus McKenzie, Jarrod McKay

CD vs OTG Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CD vs OTG playing 11

Hamish Rutherford

Anaru Kitchen

Bayley Wiggins

Tom Bruce

CD vs OTG match prediction: CD vs OTG Dream11 team

CD vs OTG live: CD vs OTG Dream11 prediction

As per our CD vs OTG Dream11 prediction, CD will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CD vs OTG Dream11 prediction, top picks and CD vs OTG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CD vs OTG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Central Districts / Twitter

