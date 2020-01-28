CD Vs OTG Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 20th match of the ongoing 49th edition of Ford Trophy will be played between Central Districts and Otago on January 29. The 50-overs fixture is scheduled to be played at the Saxton Oval in Nelson and will start at 3:30 AM IST.

CD vs OTG Dream11 Preview

Six teams are participating in the ongoing New Zealand-based List A tournament. Central Districts are currently at the bottom of the points table, having won just one out of their six matches so far. Meanwhile, Otago are positioned third on the points table with three wins and three defeats out of their six fixtures.

CD vs OTG Dream11 top picks from squads

CD vs OTG Dream11: CD Squad

Kieran Noema-Barnett, Seth Rance, George Worker, Will Young, Ben Wheeler, Dane Cleaver, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (c), Greg Hay, Ajaz Patel, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, BD Schmulian, Jesse Frew, Raymond Toole, Ryan Watson, Jayden Lennox

CD vs OTG Dream11: OTG Squad

Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (c), Josh Finnie, Michael Rae, Nick Kelly, Nathan G Smith, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Bacon, Mitch Renwick, Blair Soper, Max Chu, Tommy Clout

CD vs OTG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dane Cleaver

All-rounder – Anaru Kitchen, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Michael Rippon

Batsmen – Hamish Rutherford, George Worker, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly

Bowlers – Michael Rae, Ben Wheeler, Seth Rance

CD vs OTG Dream11 Prediction

Otago start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

A new face and a confident squad will head to Saxton Oval in Nelson to take on the Stags tomorrow 🏏⚡️📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/tjVqUQP86o — Otago Cricket (@OtagoVolts) January 27, 2020

