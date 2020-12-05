CD Vs WEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Central Districts (CD) will go up against Wellington Firebirds (WEL) in the upcoming match of the Ford Trophy 2020 on Sunday, December 6 at 3:30 am IST. The match will be played at the Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North, New Zealand. Here's a look at our CD vs WEL Dream11 prediction, probable CD vs WEL playing 11 and CD vs WEL Dream11 team.
Central Districts are currently at the fourth spot of the Ford Trophy 2020 points table with zero points and -0.675 NRR. George Worker and team have played two matches so far in the tournament, losing both of them. Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, have also lost all their matches in the completion, but are at the last (6th) spot of the charts with zero points and -2.129 NRR.
Dane Cleaver, Bayley Wiggins, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Ben Smith, Greg Hay, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Brad Schmulian, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Liam Dudding, Ryan Watson, Joey Field, Stefan Hook, Jayden Lennox, Ben Stoyanoff.
Tom Blundell, Lauchie Johns, Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Peter Younghusband, Jamie Gibson, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek, Ben Sears, Ollie Newton, Iain Mcpeake, Michael Snedden.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Central Districts will come out on top in this contest.
The Firebirds travel North to Palmerston North for round 3 of the #FordTrophy against the Central Stags tomorrow.— Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) December 4, 2020
Great to have Hamish Bennett and Ben Sears back in the side! 💪 #WEAREWELLINGTON #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/P4ZYkBgMrm
Note: The CD vs WEL match prediction and CD vs WEL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CD vs WEL Dream11 team and CD vs WEL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
