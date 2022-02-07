'Celebrating Anil Kumble's 10-74': Rahul Dravid Does Bowling Practice In Training; See Pic

Taking to social media on Monday, BCCI shared two photos of team India head coach Rahul Dravid bowling in the nets ahead of the team's 2nd ODI against West Indies. "Celebrating the 23rd anniversary of @anilkumble1074 's 10-74" it captioned. On this day back in 1999, Anil Kumble became just the second cricketer in history after Jim Laker to achieve the feat of picking up all 10 wickets in an inning.

The BCCI also shared the video on Kumble's feat to celebrate the 23rd-anniversary "#OnThisDay in 1999 #TeamIndia spin legend @anilkumble1074 set the stage on fire and became the first Indian to take all the 10 wickets in a Test inning. Let's relive that sensational performance" it wrote.

Anil Kumble's performance came at a very important juncture for the side who had lost the first Test of the two-match series and needed a win to draw the series. Kumble's historic feat was enough to help India beat Pakistan by 212 runs and level the series. In total, the leggie represented India in 132 Tests picking up 619 wickets, the third-best in the world. Rahul Dravid on the other hand bowed out of the game as India's second-highest run-scorer across the three formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is). He was capped 509 times and in dire situations has picked up the ball. Dravid has one wicket in Tests and four in ODIs to his name.

India vs West Indies: India look to seal series with a win in 2nd ODI

Team India won the first ODI by six wickets and 32 overs to spare courtesy to a combined bowling effort by the unit. Washinton Sundar made a comeback to the national team with three wickets, picking two wickets upfront before Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets helping the team bowl out the West Indies for 176. In return, Rohit Sharma got India off to a good start a produced a knock of 60 before Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and Deepak Hooda (26 not out) put up a partnership of 62 runs. The 2nd ODI is scheduled for Wednesday, February 9.

Image: PTI