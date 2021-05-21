Central Europe T20 2021 Czech Republic Vs Luxembourg Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report

Czech Republic will take on Luxembourg in the inaugural match of the Central Europe T20. The match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague on May 21, 2021. Here are the Czech Republic vs Luxembourg live streaming details, how to watch the Central Europe T20 live in India and the Czech Republic vs Luxembourg pitch report.

Central Europe T20: Czech Republic vs Luxembourg

The defending champions Czech Republic will battle it out against Luxembourg in the opening match of the seventh edition of the Central Europe T20. The contest is of utmost importance for the two participating sides as the team with the highest number of points will be crowned as the champions according to the format of the competition. The previous season of the T20 tournament had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the competition is back to entertain fans with enthralling cricket matches.

It is worth mentioning that the games would have a T20I status from this year with the International Cricket Council (ICC) granting T20I status to all competitive matches between its members. Both sides have impressive line-ups and a tooth and nail fight is expected between the participants. A victory in the opening contest could give the sides a significant boost as they look to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy.

Czech Republic vs Luxembourg squads

Czech Republic: Arun Ashokan, Keyur Mehta, Zahid Mahmood, Edward Knowles, Kushal Mendon, Abdul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Sagar Madhireddy, Paul Taylor, Sameera Maduranga, Javed Iqbal, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Grover.

Luxembourg: Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Reinhardt Heyns, Timothy Baker, Tony Whiteman, Aanand Pandey, Ankush Nanda, Atif Kamal, Pankaj Malav, Shameek Vats, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Anshuman Singh, Mohit Dixit, Roshan Vishwanath, Joost Mees

Czech Republic vs Luxembourg live streaming and Czech Republic vs Luxembourg live scores details

The Czech Republic vs Luxembourg match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Central Europe T20 live in India can do so on Czech Cricket's YouTube channel. One can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two teams for Czech Republic vs Luxembourg live scores and updates.

Czech Republic vs Luxembourg pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at the Vinor Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one. The strip will provide equal assistance to both batsmen as well as bowlers. Faster bowlers are likely to play a major role in the contest. The batters will struggle in scoring runs at a frantic pace and they will have to get their eye in before attempting to play big shots. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first looking at the conditions.

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected throughout the day in Prague. However, fortunately for the two teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 15 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: Czech Republic Twitter