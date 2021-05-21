Central Europe T20 Austria Vs Luxembourg Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Austria will take on Luxembourg in the 2nd match of the Central Europe T20 Cup 2021. The match is set to begin at 6:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) from the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague on May 21, 2021. Here are the Austria vs Luxembourg live streaming details, how to watch the Central Europe T20 Cup live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Central Europe Cup 2021 Match Schedule

May 21 - 23 T20 Internationals

🇦🇹 Austria

🇱🇺 Luxembourg

🇨🇿 Czech Republic#Kriket #cricket #CzechRepublic pic.twitter.com/43w2Z0L1mb — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) May 14, 2021

Central Europe T20 Cup: Austria vs Luxembourg preview

The Austria men's cricket team will go up against the Luxembourg men at the Central Europe T20 Cup 2021, a six-match series that gets underway on May 21. Playing their first match of the series against the Czech Republic, Luxembourg will take on Austria in the second match of the day. Ending in just two days, on May 23, the champion of the Central Europe T20 Cup will be decided on the basis of which team ends at the top of the table after six games. With two of their games coming on Friday, Luxembourg will hope to get off on the right foot and set the tone for their series with two back to back wins.

Austria vs Luxembourg squads

Austria: Razmal Shigiwal (c), Rayhaan Ahmed, Mirza Ahsan, Zeshan Arif, Aman Habibullah, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel, Aqib Iqbal, Kunal Joshi, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Jaweed Sadran, Zadran Sahel, Mark Simpson-Parker, Navin Wijesekera, Bilal Zalmai

Luxembourg: Joost Mees (c), James Barker, Timothy Barker, William Cope, Mohit Dixit, Atif Kamal, Pankaj Malav, Ankush Nanda, Aanand Pandey, Shameek Vats, Girish Venkateswaran, Vikram Vijh, Roshan Vishwanath, Tony Whiteman

Austria vs Luxembourg live streaming and Austria vs Luxembourg live scores details

The Austria vs Luxembourg match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Central Europe T20 Cup live in India can do so on the Youtube channel of the Czech cricket association. The Austria vs Luxembourg live scores will be available on FanCode as well as on the website and social media handles of the teams playing.

Austria vs Luxembourg pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground was a fairly well-balanced one through the recently concluded ECS T10 Prague series. With something on offer for both, batsmen and bowlers, we expect this game to be a close one. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and set a good total for their opponents. Accuweather predicts no rainfall in Prague for the duration of this game. The temperature will be 15°C, with humidity at 50% and a cloud cover of 90%, making conditions suitable for pace bowlers.

Austria vs Luxembourg prediction

According to our Austria vs Luxembourg Dream11 prediction, Austria will win this match.

Note: The Austria vs Luxembourg prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

