Central Stags Vs Northern Districts Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Central Stags will face Northern Districts in the 11th match of the ongoing Plunket Shield 2019-20 between February 22 and February 25. The game will be played at McLean Park in Napier. It is scheduled to commence at 3:00 AM IST.

Central Stags vs Northern Districts Preview: Central Stags vs Northern Districts head to head

Central Stags Squad

George Worker, Greg Hay(c), Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver(w), BD Schmulian, Willem Ludick, Will Young, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Jayden Lennox

Northern Districts Squad

Joe Carter (c), Tim Seifert (w), Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Peter Bocock, Mitchell Santner, Katene Clarke, Jake Gibson, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, James Baker.

Central Stags vs Northern Districts Preview

Central Stags are currently placed second on the points table with one win, one defeat and one draw. Meanwhile, Northern Districts are placed at the bottom of the table in this six-team tournament. Northern Districts are yet to win a game from their three attempts.

We're on a quest to become the 1st team since 1940 to lift the #PlunketShield 3 seasons in a row. Here's what we need to do!



🆓 admission to support us in Napier this weekend #LOVETHESTAGS 🦌https://t.co/tNjaGSDPHs — Central Stags 🏏 (@CentralStags) February 19, 2020

Central Stags vs Northern Districts Preview: Pitch Report ahead of Central Stags vs Northern Districts live match

The deck at McLean Park generally assists pacers over spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 361 which keeps on decreasing with every innings in the Central Stags vs Northern Districts live match. Expect the captain to bat first after winning the toss before the Central Stags vs Northern Districts live match.

Central Stags vs Northern Districts Preview: Weather Report for the Central Stags vs Northern Districts live match

There are mild chances of rainfall throughout the Central Stags vs Northern Districts live match. According to AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the Central Stags vs Northern Districts live match is expected to be around 19° Celsius.

Central Stags vs Northern Districts live scores

You can follow Central Stags vs Northern Districts live scores and updates on New Zealand Cricket's official website, app and social media pages. Central Stags vs Northern Districts live scores can also be found on the official Twitter accounts of both teams.

Central Stags vs Northern Districts live stream in India

There will be no Central Stags and Northern Districts live stream in India officially. As a result, only Central Stags vs Northern Districts live scores and updates can be followed.

