CEP Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Game Preview

Central Punjab (CEN) will battle it out against Sindh (SIN) in the 18th match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Saturday, October 2, at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be played at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. Here is our CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction and our CEP vs SIN Dream11 team. The CEP vs SIN live streaming will be available on the YouTube channel of Pakistan Cricket Board.
Sindh are languishing at the bottom half of the points table with only a single win to their name having played a total of five matches. The team has had incredible individual performances, but could not cross the line consistently through collective efforts. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side scored a mammoth 216 during their last encounter, but their bowling unit let them down. Khurram Manzoor has been a star for Sindh this season and is also became the leading run-scorer of the competition after a century against Southern Punjab.
Central Punjab have featured in six matches, winning only two of them despite the heroics from skipper Babar Azam. Placed at the fourth spot on the points table, the side will look to accumulate more winning points to rise up through the ranks in the league. Sindh's only win in the season came against Central Punjab. Both the teams desperately are in search of an inspirational performance to stage a comeback.
Wicketkeepers: K. Akmal
Batsmen: K. Manzoor (vice-captain), S. Khan, B. Azam (captain)
All-rounders: Anwar-Ali, S. Nasim, Q. Akram
Bowlers: U. Qadir, E. Adil, S. Khan, M. Hasnain
As per our CEP vs SIN match prediction, CEP will be favourites to win the contest.
