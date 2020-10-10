CEP Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Game Preview

Central Punjab (CEN) will battle it out against Sindh (SIN) in the 18th match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Saturday, October 2, at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be played at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. Here is our CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction and our CEP vs SIN Dream11 team. The CEP vs SIN live streaming will be available on the YouTube channel of Pakistan Cricket Board.

CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SIN Dream11 team and preview

Sindh are languishing at the bottom half of the points table with only a single win to their name having played a total of five matches. The team has had incredible individual performances, but could not cross the line consistently through collective efforts. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side scored a mammoth 216 during their last encounter, but their bowling unit let them down. Khurram Manzoor has been a star for Sindh this season and is also became the leading run-scorer of the competition after a century against Southern Punjab.

Central Punjab have featured in six matches, winning only two of them despite the heroics from skipper Babar Azam. Placed at the fourth spot on the points table, the side will look to accumulate more winning points to rise up through the ranks in the league. Sindh's only win in the season came against Central Punjab. Both the teams desperately are in search of an inspirational performance to stage a comeback.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 25 Chennai Vs Bangalore Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SIN Dream11 team, squad list

CEP vs SIN playing 11: Central Punjab squad

Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Babar Azam (c), Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Skipper Shreyas Iyer Says Delhi Cannot Take Anything Lightly Despite Big Win

CEP vs SIN playing 11: Sindh squad

Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan

ALSO READ | Andre Russell's Wife Blasts Fan For Insulting Her Online Over Kolkata Star's Poor Form

CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SIN Dream11 team, top picks

B. Azam

K. Manzoor

Anwar Ali

K. Akmal

CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SIN Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: K. Akmal

Batsmen: K. Manzoor (vice-captain), S. Khan, B. Azam (captain)

All-rounders: Anwar-Ali, S. Nasim, Q. Akram

Bowlers: U. Qadir, E. Adil, S. Khan, M. Hasnain

CEP vs SIN live: CEP vs SIN match prediction

As per our CEP vs SIN match prediction, CEP will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The CEP vs SIN match prediction and CEP vs SIN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CEP vs SIN Dream11 team and CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal Trolled Mercilessly For Twitter For Slow Innings Against Delhi At The Top

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.