CEP Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan One Day Cup Match Preview

Central Punjab (CEP) will go up against Southern Punjab (SOP) in the upcoming match of the Pakistan One Day Cup on Monday, January 18 at 9:30 AM PKT (10:00 AM IST). The match will be played at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi, Pakistan. Here's a look at our CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction, probable CEP vs SOP playing 11 and CEP vs SOP Dream11 team.

CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction and preview

By losing their last three games, Central Punjab have slipped to the basement (6th) spot of the Pakistan One Day Cup standings. Saad Nasim and team have registered only one win so far in the tournament and would be looking to get back to winning ways when they go up against Southern Punjab, who are also in the same situation. SOP are at the second last spot with a similar win-loss record (1-3), with one of their losses coming against CEP.

CEP vs SOP live: CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, January 18, 2021

Time: 9:30 AM PKT, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi, Pakistan

CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SOP Dream11 team, squad list

CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Central Punjab squad

Ali Shan, Mohammad Saad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Rizwan Hussain, Usman Salahuddin, Ali Zaryab, Tayyab Tahir, Bilal Asif, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Hasan Ali, Bilawal Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood, Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Sohaibullah

CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Southern Punjab squad

Waqar Hussain, Zeeshan Ashraf, Umar Siddiq, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood, Zain Abbas, Mukhtar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Agha Salman, Zahid Mahmood, Aaron Summers, Rahat Ali, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Umer Khan, Mohammad Imran

CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SOP Dream11 team, top picks

Central Punjab: Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Hasan Ali

Southern Punjab: Umar Siddiq, Aamer Yamin, Zahid Mahmood

CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SOP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Akhlaq

Batsmen: Umar Siddiq, Sohaib Maqsood, Rizwan Hussain, Mohammad Saad

All-Rounders: Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Aamer Yamin

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Aaron Summers

CEP vs SOP live: CEP vs SOP match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Central Punjab will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CEP vs SOP match prediction and CEP vs SOP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CEP vs SOP Dream11 team and CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

