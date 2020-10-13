CEP Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Central Punjab (CEP) and Southern Punjab (SOP) will take on each other in the 24th league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. CEP vs SOP live action will begin at the Pindi Cricket Ground on Tuesday, October 13 at 8:00 pm IST. CEP vs SOP live streaming will be available on the Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube page. Here is a look at our CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction, CEP vs SOP Dream11 team and top picks.
With both teams reeling in the bottom half of the table, the Rawalpindi leg of the competition is vital for them to stay relevant in the competition. Central Punjab have three wins out of their eight fixtures so far but have looked promising due to their captain Babar Azam's stellar form in the tournament. Southern Punjab have had a disastrous run so far and are in need of a turnaround. Their string of losses came to an end after a blistering hundred from Khushdil Shah.
Central Punjab 127-1, 13.4 overs @babarazam258 64 not out 🌟@KamiAkmal23 33 👊@imabd28 27 not out 👏#NationalT20Cup #HarHaalMainCricket #BALvCP pic.twitter.com/fXPteUGlJT— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 12, 2020
Wicketkeeper: K. Akmal
Batsmen: B. Azam (captain), Khushdil-Shah, A. Shafiq, S. Maqsood
All-rounders: H. Talat (vice-captain), A. Yamin, Q. Akram
Bowlers: U. Qadir, E. Adil, Z. Mehmood
As per our CEP vs SOP match prediction, CEP are favourites to win the match.
