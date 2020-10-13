CEP Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

Central Punjab (CEP) and Southern Punjab (SOP) will take on each other in the 24th league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. CEP vs SOP live action will begin at the Pindi Cricket Ground on Tuesday, October 13 at 8:00 pm IST. CEP vs SOP live streaming will be available on the Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube page. Here is a look at our CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction, CEP vs SOP Dream11 team and top picks.

CEP vs SOP live: CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction and preview

With both teams reeling in the bottom half of the table, the Rawalpindi leg of the competition is vital for them to stay relevant in the competition. Central Punjab have three wins out of their eight fixtures so far but have looked promising due to their captain Babar Azam's stellar form in the tournament. Southern Punjab have had a disastrous run so far and are in need of a turnaround. Their string of losses came to an end after a blistering hundred from Khushdil Shah.

CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CEP vs SOP Dream11 team

CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SOP playing 11: CEP squad

Babar Azam (c), Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wk), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SOP playing 11: SOP squad

Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Top picks

B. Azam

K. Akmal

Khushdil-Shah

H. Talar

CEP vs SOP live: CEP vs SOP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: K. Akmal

Batsmen: B. Azam (captain), Khushdil-Shah, A. Shafiq, S. Maqsood

All-rounders: H. Talat (vice-captain), A. Yamin, Q. Akram

Bowlers: U. Qadir, E. Adil, Z. Mehmood

CEP vs SOP live: CEP vs SOP match prediction

As per our CEP vs SOP match prediction, CEP are favourites to win the match.

Note: The CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction, top picks and CEP vs SOP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CEP vs SOP match prediction and CEP vs SOP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

