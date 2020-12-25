CEP Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 Match Preview

Central Punjab will play Southern Punjab in what is the final group stage match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The match is set to be played at State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi on Saturday, December 26 and will start at10:30 AM IST. Let’s look at the CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction, CEP vs SOP match prediction, and other details of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash. Both the teams are coming into the match following draws against their respective opponents.

With 111 points off 9 matches, Central Punjab are currently slotted 4th on the table. They have managed to register only 3 wins of their 9 games. Their overall record in the trophy reflects as three wins, three draws, and three losses in their 2020-21 campaign.

On the other hand, their opponents, Southern Punjab have been a better team than them in the tournament so far. Currently sitting at the second position, Southern Punjab has managed 4 wins in the tournament so far. With only two draws and three losses to their tally, they have recorded a massive 128 points. Currently, they are just 20 points below table-toppers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will look at the match as an opportunity to bridge the gap.

CEP vs SOP playing 11

Southern Punjab: Umar Siddiq, Zian Abbas, Agha Salman, Saif Badar, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Usman, Mohammad Ilyas, Zia-ul-haq, Mohammad Umair Imran Rafiq, Aamer Yamin

Central Punjab: Salman Butt, Ali Zaryab Asif, Usman Salahuddin, Bilal Asif, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Ahmed Shehzad

CEP vs SOP Dream11 team

Keeper – Kamran Akmal (C)

Batsmen - Zain Abbas, Saif Badar, Ali Zaryab, Umar Siddiq, Imran Rafiq

All-rounders – Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Agha Salman, Qasim Akram

Bowlers - Zahid Mehmood, Umer Khan, Hasan Ali (VC)

CEP vs SOP match prediction

We predict a comfortable win for Southern Punjab as it consists of a great bowling lineup. They also have good batters who are can turn the game around for them with their performances

Note: The above CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction, CEP vs SOP Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team and CEP vs SOP playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

