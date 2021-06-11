CES Vs THU Dream11: Sparks Vs Thunder Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
The Central Sparks (CES) will be facing the Thunder (THU) for their upcoming England Women's ODD match. The match is scheduled on Saturday, June 12, 10:30 AM local time (Saturday, June 12, 3:00 PM IST) at New Road, Worcester. Here is a look at the CES vs THU Dream11 prediction and CES vs THU Dream11 team.
This will be the first time the Central Sparks and Thunder will face each other during the ongoing England Women’s ODD season. The Sparks are currently reigning the points table. On the other end, the Thunder are occupying the No. 7 spot in the England Women’s ODD points table.
The Sparks have played three matches this season, winning all three of them to secure the current top spot. Their recent win was against the Southern Vipers (by 120 runs). The other two wins were against Western Storm and Nothern Diamonds. The Thunder have also played three matches, winning only one. Their only win came against the Sunrisers by 36 runs on May 31. Their two losses were against the Western Storm and Lightening.
The teams have faced each other twice before, the Sparks winning both the clashes.
The Sparks' Eve Jones scored 55 runs in their last win against the Southern Vipers. Before that, the 28-year-old had 5 runs against the Storm. On the other hand, the Thunder have 23-year-old Emma Louise Lamb opening for them. She scored 121 in this season's opener against the Storm, and had 18 and 42 for the other two encounters respectively.