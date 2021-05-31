CES Vs WS Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 Preview

Central Sparks and Western Storm will take on each other in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. The match starts at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST) on Monday, May 31. Here is our CES vs WS Dream11 prediction, CES vs WS Dream11 team, CES vs WS best team and CES vs WS player record.

Central Sparks are currently placed at third on the points table following their win in the opening fixture of the tournament. The team defeated Northern Diamonds by 2 wickets courtesy of a fine century by Amy Jones and half-century from Sarah Glenn. On the other hand, Western Storm are placed at fourth on the points table following their win in the opening match. They defeated Thunder by 1 wicket in a nail-biting encounter. For Storm, Heather Knight and Anya Shrubsole played well to guide the team to victory.

All set for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy action! pic.twitter.com/OpNRZUtlcY — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 28, 2021

The condition looks sunny with no chance of the rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain not coming down during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the CES vs WS Dream11 prediction a tough one.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced and batsmen have had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

Just like in the previous match, Central Sparks will be looking forward to Amy Jones and Sarah Glenn to continue their fine performances and help them climb the points table. Western Storm, on the other hand, will want Heather Knight and Anya Shrubsole to do well with bat and ball in this match as well. All eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

As per our CES vs WS Dream11 prediction, WS will come out on top in this contest.

