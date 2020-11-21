CH W Vs AH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Central Hinds are set to face Auckland Hearts in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21 on Sunday, November 22. The match will be played at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth at 2:30 am IST. Here is a look at our CH W vs AH W match prediction, probable CH W vs AH W playing 11 and CH W vs AH W Dream11 team.
Also Read: Hamstring Getting Better, Keeping Fingers Crossed For Australia: Rohit Sharma
This is the second match between these teams after the first match on Saturday ended with Central Hinds beating Auckland Hearts by 7 wickets. Central Hins elected to bowl first after winning the toss and the bowlers rattled the opposition's batting lineup.
MATCH REPORT | Not our day today. Back at it tomorrow.#HBJShield #FollowSuit ⚪️🔵https://t.co/I34zzRhghr— Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) November 21, 2020
Claudia Green bowled brilliantly, picking up 4 wickets for 20 runs in 8 overs. For Auckland Hearts, their batters could only manage single-digit scores with Shahri the top scorer for the at 7 runs. The Hearts were bowled out for 49 runs. In reply, Central Hinds achieved the target losing just 3 wickets. CH will once again be favourites to win the contest but expect Hearts to put up a good fight.
Also Read: Kapil Dev Reveals His Dream11 IPL 2020 Hero And It Is NOT Jasprit Bumrah
Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Kerry Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Grieg, Ashtuti Kumar, Georgia Atkinson
Also Read: Pakistan Ready To Host Top Cricketing Nations In 2021
Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Saachi Shahri, Bella Armstrong, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Fran Jonas, Roz McNiel, Amie Hucker, Yaz Kareem, Jesse Prasad
Also Read: Sakshi Dhoni Names The Only Person Who Can Upset MS Dhoni The Most
As per our CH W vs AH W Dream11 prediction, CH W will be favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Marcus Stoinis explains why Virat Kohli will give more than 100% in the Australia series
39 mins ago
Inzamam-ul-Haq claims Pak wrongly appealed for Ganguly's wicket in 1999 Chennai Test
44 mins ago
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly offers last respects to Mohammed Siraj's father
1 hour ago
Wasim Jaffer adds 'Hera Pheri' tadka to troll Brad Hogg after his comments on Rohit Sharma
1 hour ago
Nuwan Zoysa lashes out at ICC for suspending him on corruption charges in UAE tournament
3 hours ago
LIO vs SHA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 preview
3 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points