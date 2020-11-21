CH W Vs AH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Preview

Central Hinds are set to face Auckland Hearts in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21 on Sunday, November 22. The match will be played at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth at 2:30 am IST. Here is a look at our CH W vs AH W match prediction, probable CH W vs AH W playing 11 and CH W vs AH W Dream11 team.

Also Read: Hamstring Getting Better, Keeping Fingers Crossed For Australia: Rohit Sharma

CH W vs AH W live: CH W vs AH W Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second match between these teams after the first match on Saturday ended with Central Hinds beating Auckland Hearts by 7 wickets. Central Hins elected to bowl first after winning the toss and the bowlers rattled the opposition's batting lineup.

Claudia Green bowled brilliantly, picking up 4 wickets for 20 runs in 8 overs. For Auckland Hearts, their batters could only manage single-digit scores with Shahri the top scorer for the at 7 runs. The Hearts were bowled out for 49 runs. In reply, Central Hinds achieved the target losing just 3 wickets. CH will once again be favourites to win the contest but expect Hearts to put up a good fight.

Also Read: Kapil Dev Reveals His Dream11 IPL 2020 Hero And It Is NOT Jasprit Bumrah

CH W vs AH W Dream11 prediction: Probable CH W vs AH W playing 11

CH W vs AH W Dream11 prediction: CH W playing 11

Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Kerry Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Grieg, Ashtuti Kumar, Georgia Atkinson

Also Read: Pakistan Ready To Host Top Cricketing Nations In 2021

CH W vs AH W Dream11 prediction: AH W playing 11

Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Saachi Shahri, Bella Armstrong, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Fran Jonas, Roz McNiel, Amie Hucker, Yaz Kareem, Jesse Prasad

Also Read: Sakshi Dhoni Names The Only Person Who Can Upset MS Dhoni The Most

CH W vs AH W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CH W vs AH W Dream11 team

Claudia Green

Natalie Dodd

Saachi Shahri

Jesse Prasad

CH W vs AH W match prediction: CH W vs AH W Dream11 team

CH W vs AH W live: CH W vs AH W Dream11 prediction

As per our CH W vs AH W Dream11 prediction, CH W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CH W vs AH W Dream11 prediction, top picks and CH W vs AH W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CH W vs AH W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Auckland Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.