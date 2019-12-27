CH-W Vs AH-W Dream11 Preview, Top Picks, Predictions And Other Details

In the New Zealand Cricket Women's Twenty 20 2019, Central Districts Women will play against Auckland Women at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth. The match will be played on December 28, 2019. Let us look at the CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Preview, predictions, top picks, schedule and other details of the match.
Auckland Women are second in the points table. They are at equal points with leaders Wellington. They have played four matches, winning all of them. Central Districts Women are fourth on the points table with three wins and two defeats. They have eight points in the tournament so far.
Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
Date: December 28, 2019
Time: 5.10 am (IST)
Anna Peterson scored 61 runs for Auckland in the previous match, while Katie Perkins scored 35. Peterson also took three wickets. Jesse Watkin and Natalie Dodd would look to add runs for Central Districts. Mikaela Grieg took two wickets in the previous match.
Auckland: Anna Peterson (c), Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Saachi Shehri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Arlene Kelly, Natasha van Tilburg (wk), Regina Lili’i, Jesse Prasad, Lara Heaps
Central Districts: Jesse Watkin (c), Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (wk), Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hanna Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Kate Baxter, Rosemary Mair, Mikaela Grieg
Wicketkeeper: Natasha van Tilburg
Batsmen: Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Jesse Watkin, Natalie Dodd
All rounders: Anna Peterson, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson
Bowlers: Mikaela Grieg, Rosemary Mair, Claudia Green, Kate Baxter
Captain: Anna Peterson
Vice-captain: Jesse Watkin
Auckland Women are likely to win against Central Districts.
