CH-W Vs AH-W Dream11 Preview, Top Picks, Predictions And Other Details

In the New Zealand Cricket Women's Twenty 20 2019, Central Districts Women will play against Auckland Women at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth. The match will be played on December 28, 2019. Let us look at the CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Preview, predictions, top picks, schedule and other details of the match.

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Preview

Auckland Women are second in the points table. They are at equal points with leaders Wellington. They have played four matches, winning all of them. Central Districts Women are fourth on the points table with three wins and two defeats. They have eight points in the tournament so far.

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Date: December 28, 2019

Time: 5.10 am (IST)

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Top Picks

Anna Peterson scored 61 runs for Auckland in the previous match, while Katie Perkins scored 35. Peterson also took three wickets. Jesse Watkin and Natalie Dodd would look to add runs for Central Districts. Mikaela Grieg took two wickets in the previous match.

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 teams

Auckland: Anna Peterson (c), Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Saachi Shehri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Arlene Kelly, Natasha van Tilburg (wk), Regina Lili’i, Jesse Prasad, Lara Heaps

Central Districts: Jesse Watkin (c), Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (wk), Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hanna Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Kate Baxter, Rosemary Mair, Mikaela Grieg

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Natasha van Tilburg

Batsmen: Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Jesse Watkin, Natalie Dodd

All rounders: Anna Peterson, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson

Bowlers: Mikaela Grieg, Rosemary Mair, Claudia Green, Kate Baxter

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: Anna Peterson

Vice-captain: Jesse Watkin

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Predictions

Auckland Women are likely to win against Central Districts.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

