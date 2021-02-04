CH-W Vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash Match Preview

The Central Hinds women (AH W) will lock horns with the Canterbury Magicians Women (CM W) in the league match of the Women's Super Smash 2020 tournament. The CH-W vs CM-W match will be played at the Mclean Park, Napier. The CH-W vs CM-W live match is scheduled to commence at 8:10 AM IST on Friday, February 5. Here, we take a look at CH-W vs CM-W live scores, CH-W vs CM-W match prediction and CH-W vs CM-W playing 11.

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction: CH-W vs CM-W live match preview

The Hinds are currently second from the bottom with 8 points and are eyeing for a win to try and move up the points table. Their previous match was versus the Wellington Blaze which they went on to lose by 37 runs. The Blaze batted first and scored 162/5 in their full quota of overs. The Hinds could only manage 125/6 with NC Dodd remaining unbeaten on 61 runs.

The KINGS and MAGICIANS are back on the road, with a trip to sunny Napier to take on the Central Stags and Hinds. #WeAreCanterbury #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/OnEAQeI7Xn — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) February 3, 2021

The Magicians are second on the points table with 26 points. They have 6 wins and 2 losses and are eyeing for the top spot by winning this match. They played their last match versus the Otago Sparks which they went on to win by just 3 runs. They will look to put up a better performance this time around and pull off a convincing victory.

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction: Probable CH-W vs CM-W playing 11

CH-W: JM Watkin, EG Cunningham, NC Dodd, A van Deventer, HM Rowe, KA Tomlinson, KJ Gaging, GK Atkinson, Ashtuti Kumar, CL Green, MJ Hansen

CM-W: FL Mackay, NB Cox, AE Satterthwaite, KE Ebrahim, LEV Hughes, GES Sullivan, KFG Nation, JL Savage, SR Asmussen, LMM Tahuhu, KM Sims

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction: top picks for CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 team

NC Dodd

KA Tomlinson

AE Satterthwaite

NB Cox

CH-W vs CM-W match prediction: CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 team

CH-W vs CM-W live: CH-W vs CM-W match prediction

As per our CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction, CM W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CH-W vs CM-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

