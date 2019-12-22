The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

CH-W Vs CM-W Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11: Canterbury Magicians Women are scheduled to go up vs Central Hinds Women in the ongoing Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 on Monday, Dec 23.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
CH-W vs CM-W dream11

Canterbury Magicians Women are scheduled to go up against Central Hinds Women in the ongoing Dream11 Women’s Super Smash 2019-20. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday, December 23, 2019 and set to begin at 8.00 AM IST. Until now, Central Hinds Women have played in four games, out of which they have won only one. Canterbury Magicians Women, on the other hand, are currently at the last spot of the points table with zero wins.

Also Read l SCO vs REN Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

CH-W vs CM-W Match Schedule

Venue: McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand

Date: Monday, December 23, 2019

Time: 8 AM IST

CH-W vs CM-W: Probable Playing 11

Canterbury Magicians Women: Frankie Mackay (C), Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu, Ella Chandler, Laura Hughes, Missy Banks, Nat Cox (WK), Jess Simmons, Allie Mace-Cochrane.

Central Hinds Women: Hannah Rowe (Co-Captain), Jess Watkin (Co-Captain), Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (WK), Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Monique Rees, Kerry Tomlinson, Anlo Van Deventer.

Also Read l EN-U19 VS SL-U19 Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 top picks

Canterbury Magicians Women: Ella Chandler, Kirsty Nation, Frankie Mackay, Jacinta Savage, Gabby Sullivan

Central Hinds Women: Natalie Dodd, Anlo Van Devente, Jess Watkin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe

Also Read l SIX vs HEA Dream11 BBL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team and Prediction

  • Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

  • Batswomen: Ella Chandler, Kirsty Nation, Anlo Van Devente

  • All Rounders: Frankie Mackay (Captain), Jess Watkin (Vice-Captain), Jacinta Savage

  • Bowlers: Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan

Central Hinds Women start as favourites to win.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read l STA vs HUR Dream11 BBL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAMI CASTLES HOPE
DEPOSITOR REACTS ON BOMBAY HC ORDER
UP DGP: '57 POLICEMEN INJURED'
PM MODI TAKES ON OPPOSITION
'BRING BACK DHONI': ECHO NETIZENS
DILJIT'S COMMENT ON KYLIE'S PIC