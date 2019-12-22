CH-W Vs CM-W Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Canterbury Magicians Women are scheduled to go up against Central Hinds Women in the ongoing Dream11 Women’s Super Smash 2019-20. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday, December 23, 2019 and set to begin at 8.00 AM IST. Until now, Central Hinds Women have played in four games, out of which they have won only one. Canterbury Magicians Women, on the other hand, are currently at the last spot of the points table with zero wins.
2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣-2⃣0⃣🏏 #SUPERSMASHNZ is go!— Central Districts Cricket Association🏏 (@CDCricket) December 14, 2019
All our games ↘️
https://t.co/vy8qivvNBJ#FordTrophy #PlunketShield #HBJShield #FearTheDeer🏏 #CentralHinds #LoveTheStags 🦌 pic.twitter.com/NHxaUB0Inj
Also Read l SCO vs REN Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details
Also Read l EN-U19 VS SL-U19 Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details
. . W W W . 1— Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) December 15, 2019
What an over from Gabby Sullivan picking up a Hat-Trick!
Down to the wire now, Blaze needing 25 off 18. pic.twitter.com/bwMcidaumm
Also Read l SIX vs HEA Dream11 BBL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details
Central Hinds Women start as favourites to win.
Also Read l STA vs HUR Dream11 BBL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details