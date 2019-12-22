CH-W Vs CM-W Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Canterbury Magicians Women are scheduled to go up against Central Hinds Women in the ongoing Dream11 Women’s Super Smash 2019-20. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday, December 23, 2019 and set to begin at 8.00 AM IST. Until now, Central Hinds Women have played in four games, out of which they have won only one. Canterbury Magicians Women, on the other hand, are currently at the last spot of the points table with zero wins.

CH-W vs CM-W Match Schedule

Venue: McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand

Date: Monday, December 23, 2019

Time: 8 AM IST

CH-W vs CM-W: Probable Playing 11

Canterbury Magicians Women: Frankie Mackay (C), Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu, Ella Chandler, Laura Hughes, Missy Banks, Nat Cox (WK), Jess Simmons, Allie Mace-Cochrane.

Central Hinds Women: Hannah Rowe (Co-Captain), Jess Watkin (Co-Captain), Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (WK), Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Monique Rees, Kerry Tomlinson, Anlo Van Deventer.

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 top picks

Canterbury Magicians Women: Ella Chandler, Kirsty Nation, Frankie Mackay, Jacinta Savage, Gabby Sullivan

Central Hinds Women: Natalie Dodd, Anlo Van Devente, Jess Watkin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe

What an over from Gabby Sullivan picking up a Hat-Trick!



Down to the wire now, Blaze needing 25 off 18. pic.twitter.com/bwMcidaumm — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) December 15, 2019

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batswomen: Ella Chandler, Kirsty Nation, Anlo Van Devente

All Rounders: Frankie Mackay (Captain), Jess Watkin (Vice-Captain), Jacinta Savage

Bowlers: Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan

Central Hinds Women start as favourites to win.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

