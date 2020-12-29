CH W Vs NS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

The Central Hinds Women (CH W) will lock horns with Northern Spirit Women (NS W) in Match 5 of the Women's Super Smash 2020 tournament. The CH W vs NS W match will be played at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth. The CH W vs NS W live match is scheduled to commence at 6:10 AM IST on Wednesday, December 30. Here, we take a look at CH W vs NS W live scores, CH W vs NS W match prediction and CH W vs NS W playing 11.

Also Read: Rahane Brought Calmness In Dressing Room: Ashwin

CH W vs NS W Dream11 prediction: CH W vs NS W live match preview

Both teams will be facing each other for the first time in the tournament. CH W have already played one match and suffered defeat in that encounter, losing to Wellington by 9 wickets. However, they will look to win this match and open their points tally in the tournament. On the other hand, NS W will be playing their first match of the tournament as they look to kick off their campaign on a positive note. Fans can expect an exciting contest between these two sides.

Our Dream 11 Super Smash campaign kicks off tomorrow! Our @skycityhamilton Northern Spirit head to New Plymouth for their first March against the @centralhinds.



Here is our squad of 13 for tomorrow. Naomi Matthews a potential debutant for the side. #NDTogether #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/Q4K1LVqCih — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) December 28, 2020

Also Read: Rahane's Innings Was Turning Point Of The Match: Shastri

CH W vs NS W Dream11 prediction: Probable CH W vs NS W playing 11

CH W squad: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Rosemary Mair, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Monique Rees

Also Read: Gill And Siraj Showed Character: Ajinkya Rahane

NS W squad: Felicity Leydon-Davis, Katie Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Kate Anderson, Nensi Patel, Brooke Halliday, Kayley Knight, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Charlotte Sarsfield, Meddy Hyde

Also Read: "Just A Bit Of A Sloppy Performance" Paine After Defeat In The Boxing Day Test

CH W vs NS W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CH W vs NS W Dream11 team

Jess Watkins

Eimear Richardson

Katie Gurrey

Rosemary Mair

CH W vs NS W match prediction: CH W vs NS W Dream11 team

CH W vs NS W live: CH W vs NS W match prediction

As per our CH W vs NS W Dream11 prediction, CH W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CH W vs NS W Dream11 prediction, top picks and CH W vs NS W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CH W vs NS W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Central Districts Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.