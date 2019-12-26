The Debate
CH-W Vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

Cricket News

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, updates, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming Super Smash game on December 27.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
CH-W vs WB-W dream11

The upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match between Central Hinds Women and Wellington Blaze Women will be played at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for December 27 and will start at 5:10 AM IST.    

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match preview  

Central Hinds Women will now face Wellington Blaze Women in the upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The women’s tournament is running simultaneously with the men’s tournament in different venues of New Zealand. Currently named Dream11 Super Smash, it is a domestic Twenty20 competition organised by the New Zealand Cricket Board.  

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Squad details

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11: CH-W Squad

Kate Baxter, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Monique Rees, Kerry Tomlinson, Jess Watkin (c), Georgia Atkinson, Natalie Dodd (wk), Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair, Anlo Van Deventer

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11: WB-W Squad

Sophie Devine (c), Rebecca Burns, Deanna Doughty, Maddy Green, Liz Green-Perry, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Jess McFadyen (wk), Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Rachel Priest

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Rachel Priest (c)

All-rounder – Sophie Devine, Hannah Rowe, Amelia Kerr

Batswomen – Natalie Dodd (vc), Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Kerry Tomlinson

Bowlers – Deanna Doughty, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair

Central Hinds Women start off as favourites to win the game.   

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

