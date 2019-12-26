CH-W Vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

The upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match between Central Hinds Women and Wellington Blaze Women will be played at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for December 27 and will start at 5:10 AM IST.
Introducing the latest addition to the ND squad - our 2019-20 Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ kit 🔥😍— Northern Districts (@ndcricket) December 12, 2019
Your first chance to see the kit is tonight, with the Knights ⚔️ playing the @CentralStags 🦌 live on @skysportnz #ndtogether #supersmashnz #cricketnation 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/zVrTsf4XwM
Central Hinds Women will now face Wellington Blaze Women in the upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The women’s tournament is running simultaneously with the men’s tournament in different venues of New Zealand. Currently named Dream11 Super Smash, it is a domestic Twenty20 competition organised by the New Zealand Cricket Board.
Kate Baxter, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Monique Rees, Kerry Tomlinson, Jess Watkin (c), Georgia Atkinson, Natalie Dodd (wk), Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair, Anlo Van Deventer
Sophie Devine (c), Rebecca Burns, Deanna Doughty, Maddy Green, Liz Green-Perry, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Jess McFadyen (wk), Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Rachel Priest
Wicketkeeper – Rachel Priest (c)
All-rounder – Sophie Devine, Hannah Rowe, Amelia Kerr
Batswomen – Natalie Dodd (vc), Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Kerry Tomlinson
Bowlers – Deanna Doughty, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair
Central Hinds Women start off as favourites to win the game.
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
