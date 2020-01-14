CHA-W Vs DYA-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers will clash in the sixth match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Let us look at the CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream11 preview, schedule, teams and other details of the match.

CHA-W vs DYA-W Match Schedule

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Time: 12.30 PM IST

CHA-W vs DYA-W Match preview

This is the sixth match of PCB’s National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20 season. There are three teams in the tournament and all of them will play each team twice in the 8-day tournament. Nahida Khan will lead Dynamites while Bismah Maroof will lead the Challengers. Irum Javed, Nahida Khan and Omaima Sohail are the top picks for Dynamites, while Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar and Ayesha Zafar are the top picks for the Challengers. Challengers are second on the points table, while Dynamites are placed at the bottom of the table. Challengers won their previous match against Dynamites by 42 runs.

CHA-W vs DYA-W squad details

Dynamites XI: Nahida Khan (C), Irum Javed, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sana Mir, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Sidra Amin.

Challengers XI: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Waheeda Akhtar, Hafsa Amjad

CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Sana Mir

Vice-captain: Nida Dar

CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Fareeha Mehmood

Batters – Irum Javed, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwar, Ayesha Zafar

All-Rounders – Nida Dar, Sana Mir

Bowlers – Diana Baig, Aiman Anwar, Sadia Iqbal

CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Prediction

Challengers start off as favourites to win the game against Dynamites.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Image Courtesy- PCB Twitter handle