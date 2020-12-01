CHA W Vs DYA W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's T20 Championship Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
PCB Challengers Women are scheduled to play PCB Dynamites Women in the ongoing Women's National Triangular T20 Championship. Scheduled to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, the match will begin at 1:00 pm IST on Tuesday, December 1. Have a look at our CHA W vs DYA W dream11 prediction, CHA W vs DYA W dream11 team, and the predicted CHA W vs DYA W playing 11 of the fixture.
PCB Dynamites Women won their first game against PCB Blasters and are currently at the top of the table. They look forward to continuing their winning run and secure consecutive victories to cement a steady position for themselves. Their opponents, RCB Challengers could not complete their first match as it was washed out by rain. With the team being forced to split the points, they will be looking at getting some momentum for themselves. Dynamites Women start as favourites in this game.
PCB Challengers register thrilling win over PCB Blasters— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 28, 2020
Report 👇https://t.co/omdlXXdE08#BackOurGirls #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/IGV4nXom6g
Challengers Women: Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir, Sadaf Shams, Saima Malik, Waheeda Akhter.
Dynamites Women: Rameen Shamim (c), Aima Saleem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nahida Khan, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Subhana Tariq, Masooma Zehra Fatima, Umme Hani
PCB Challengers: Muneeba Ali, Asma Amin, Sadaf Shams, Aiman Anwer, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Kainat Hafeez, Fatima Sana, Ayesha Naseem, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal.
PCB Dynamites: Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Najiha Alvi (wk), Hafsa Khalid, Ramin Shameem (c), Diana Baig, Masooma Jaffri, Nashra Sandhu
Keeper – Hasfa Khalid
Batswomen – Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar (VC), Ayesha Naseem
All-rounders – Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Kainat Hafeez
Bowlers – Fatima Sana, R Shamin, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
The Women's National Triangular T20 Championship is not available for telecast in India. Cricket fans can follow the match updates from the official social media handles of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Fans can watch the CHA W vs DYA W live on PCB's official YouTube channel
Note: The CHA W vs DYA W Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The CHA W vs DYA W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee a 100 percent result in your game.
