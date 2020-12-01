CHA W Vs DYA W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's T20 Championship Preview

PCB Challengers Women are scheduled to play PCB Dynamites Women in the ongoing Women's National Triangular T20 Championship. Scheduled to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, the match will begin at 1:00 pm IST on Tuesday, December 1. Have a look at our CHA W vs DYA W dream11 prediction, CHA W vs DYA W dream11 team, and the predicted CHA W vs DYA W playing 11 of the fixture.

CHA W vs DYA W match prediction and preview

PCB Dynamites Women won their first game against PCB Blasters and are currently at the top of the table. They look forward to continuing their winning run and secure consecutive victories to cement a steady position for themselves. Their opponents, RCB Challengers could not complete their first match as it was washed out by rain. With the team being forced to split the points, they will be looking at getting some momentum for themselves. Dynamites Women start as favourites in this game.

CHA W vs DYA W squads

Challengers Women: Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir, Sadaf Shams, Saima Malik, Waheeda Akhter.

Dynamites Women: Rameen Shamim (c), Aima Saleem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nahida Khan, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Subhana Tariq, Masooma Zehra Fatima, Umme Hani

CHA W vs DYA W playing 11 (Predicted)

PCB Challengers: Muneeba Ali, Asma Amin, Sadaf Shams, Aiman Anwer, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Kainat Hafeez, Fatima Sana, Ayesha Naseem, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal.

PCB Dynamites: Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Najiha Alvi (wk), Hafsa Khalid, Ramin Shameem (c), Diana Baig, Masooma Jaffri, Nashra Sandhu

CHA W vs DYA W Dream11 team

Keeper – Hasfa Khalid

Batswomen – Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar (VC), Ayesha Naseem

All-rounders – Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Kainat Hafeez

Bowlers – Fatima Sana, R Shamin, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

CHA W vs DYA W live: How to watch the Women's National Triangular T20 series

The Women's National Triangular T20 Championship is not available for telecast in India. Cricket fans can follow the match updates from the official social media handles of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Fans can watch the CHA W vs DYA W live on PCB's official YouTube channel

Note: The CHA W vs DYA W Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The CHA W vs DYA W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee a 100 percent result in your game.

