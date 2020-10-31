CHA XI Vs CPN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks Andhra T20 League Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Chargers XI will go up against Champions XI in match 21 of the Andhra T20 League. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am IST on November 1 from the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. Here is our CHA XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction, CHA XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team, preview and top picks.
Match 06:
Champions XI vs Chargers XI
Champions XI vs Chargers XI

Man of the match : Nitish reddy
Chargers and the Champions will take each other on once again in the first season of the Andhra T20 League 2020. The teams first met in match 6 of the tournament, with Chargers XI winning the encounter by a slim 13 runs. However, fortunes have turned since then, and the Chargers are now on a major losing streak, having lost four matches in a row. On the other hand, Champions XI have won their last two games and will have momentum in their favour.
The Chargers can get themselves to 6 points if they win tomorrow, taking them straight to 3rd place. For Champions XI, a win in this game will mean that they retain their position as No. 3 on the table and climb up to 8 points.
Chargers XI predicted starting lineup
Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Bandaru Ayyappa, K Dheeraj Lakshman, B Vinay, CH Siddhart , Y Pramod
Champions XI predicted starting lineup
Munish Verma, Uppara Girinath, P Subramnayam, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Vamsi Krishna, Varshith Reddy, Sneha Kishore
Chargers XI - Kona Srikar-Bharat, KP Sai Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy
Champions XI - Uppara Girinath, Munish Verma, Ricky Bhui
Wicketkeeper - Kona Srikar-Bharat
Batsmen - Uppara Girinath (C), Vamsi Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy
Allrounders - Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy (VC), KP Sai Rahul
Bowlers - Munish Verma, Bandaru Ayyappa, Ashwin Hebbar, Sneha Kishore
According to our CHA XI vs CPN XI match prediction, Champions XI will win this match.
