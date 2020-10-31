CHA XI Vs CPN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks Andhra T20 League Preview

Chargers XI will go up against Champions XI in match 21 of the Andhra T20 League. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am IST on November 1 from the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. Here is our CHA XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction, CHA XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team, preview and top picks.

CHA XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Chargers and the Champions will take each other on once again in the first season of the Andhra T20 League 2020. The teams first met in match 6 of the tournament, with Chargers XI winning the encounter by a slim 13 runs. However, fortunes have turned since then, and the Chargers are now on a major losing streak, having lost four matches in a row. On the other hand, Champions XI have won their last two games and will have momentum in their favour.

The Chargers can get themselves to 6 points if they win tomorrow, taking them straight to 3rd place. For Champions XI, a win in this game will mean that they retain their position as No. 3 on the table and climb up to 8 points.

CHA XI vs CPN XI playing 11 prediction

Chargers XI predicted starting lineup

Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Bandaru Ayyappa, K Dheeraj Lakshman, B Vinay, CH Siddhart , Y Pramod

Champions XI predicted starting lineup

Munish Verma, Uppara Girinath, P Subramnayam, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Vamsi Krishna, Varshith Reddy, Sneha Kishore

CHA XI vs CPN XI live: Players to watch out for

Chargers XI - Kona Srikar-Bharat, KP Sai Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Champions XI - Uppara Girinath, Munish Verma, Ricky Bhui

CHA XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Kona Srikar-Bharat

Batsmen - Uppara Girinath (C), Vamsi Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Allrounders - Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy (VC), KP Sai Rahul

Bowlers - Munish Verma, Bandaru Ayyappa, Ashwin Hebbar, Sneha Kishore

CHA XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction

According to our CHA XI vs CPN XI match prediction, Champions XI will win this match.

Note: The CHA XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction and CHA XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CHA XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

