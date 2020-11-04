CHA XI Vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

Chargers XI and Kings XI will lock horns in the 28th match of the Andhra T20 League on Wednesday, November 4. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 PM IST. The CHA XI vs KIN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our CHA XI vs KIN XI match prediction and CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team.

CHA XI vs KIN XI live: CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction and preview

The two sides will feature in their last league match of the season. Kings XI have been in sensational form in the Andhra T20 League and are the team to beat. Placed at the second position with 14 points to their name, they will look to finish on a high note. They are coming into the match after beating Champions XI comprehensively by 35 runs on Tuesday.

The clash is of utmost importance for Chargers XI, as a defeat in this contest could shatter their qualification hopes. With only three wins in nine matches, the side will look to go all guns blazing in their final encounter. The side faced an embarrassing loss against Warriors XI in their last fixture and will look to get back to their winning ways.

CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team

CHA XI vs KIN XI playing 11 prediction: CHA XI squad for CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team

Kona Srikar-Bharat, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart

CHA XI vs KIN XI playing 11 prediction: KIN XI squad for CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team

Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, A Pranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Bhima Rao, K Sudharshan, M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar.

CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team

K Srikar-Bharat

K Rahul

Naren Reddy

P Tapaswi

CHA XI vs KIN XI match prediction: CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K Srikar-Bharat

Batsmen: C Gnaneshwar, B Sumanth, M Kumar

All-rounders: K Rahul (captain), N Reddy, P Tapaswi, Naren Reddy (vice-captain)

Bowlers: K Rao, S Ashish, Y Pramod

CHA XI vs KIN XI live: CHA XI vs KIN XI match prediction

As per our CHA XI vs KIN XI match prediction, KIN XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction, top picks, and CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CHA XI vs KIN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

