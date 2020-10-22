CHA XI Vs LEG XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Chargers XI and Legends XI will battle it out in the second league match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, October 22. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 AM IST. The CHA XI vs LEG XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the CHA XI vs LEG XI match prediction and the CHA XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team.
Karbonn Andhra T20 league timings— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 21, 2020
Per day 2 matches to be played
First match starts @ 09:30am
Second match starts @ 01:30pm#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisbackback #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation pic.twitter.com/tOB3muAYhj
The newest initiative of the Andhra Cricket Association aims to resume competitive cricket in the region which was at a standstill due to COVID-19. The Andhra T20 League will include players from various age-groups as well as their Ranji Trophy setup.
A total of 90 players will get an opportunity to feature in the competition and have been segregated into six teams by the association. KS Bharath will lead Chargers XI in the league, whereas Maheep Kumar has been appointed the captain for Legends XI. Both teams will aim to start their campaign on a winning note on Thursday.
ALSO READ | Imran Tahir Set To Make Dramatic Comeback In Critical Match Against Mumbai In Sharjah?
Kona Srikar-Bharat, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart
ALSO READ | Andhra T20 League CHA XI Vs LEG XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report
Maheep Kumar, M Raju Kulayappa, S K Ismail, B Sai Vignesh, K Karanshinde, B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, Sk Noor Basha, S Charan Sai Teja, G Jayawardhane, G Manish, I Kartik Raman, M Harishanker Reddy, V Venu
ALSO READ | Lalchand Rajput Oddly Skips Travelling To Pakistan, Zimbabwe Cricket Reveals Reason For It
Wicket-keepers: K Srikar-Bharat (captain)
Batsmen: G. Jayawardhane, P. Avinash, Y. Sandeep
All-rounders: K. Kumar (vice-captain), N. Reddy, S. Teja
Bowlers: A. Teja, B. Vignesh, B. Ayyappa, V. Venu
ALSO READ | Sanjay Bangar Reveals MS Dhoni's Invention That Made Him India's Best White-ball Finisher
As per our CHA XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction, CHA XI will be favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: Kolkata's McCullum slams team's intent vs Bangalore, asks batters to be creative
2 mins ago
BSH vs BCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview
7 mins ago
Andhra T20 League CHA XI vs LEG XI live streaming in India, pitch and weather report
24 mins ago
Sanjay Bangar reveals MS Dhoni's invention that made him India's best white-ball finisher
41 mins ago
Lalchand Rajput oddly skips travelling to Pakistan, Zimbabwe Cricket reveals reason for it
47 mins ago
BCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points