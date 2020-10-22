CHA XI Vs LEG XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

Chargers XI and Legends XI will battle it out in the second league match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, October 22. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 AM IST. The CHA XI vs LEG XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the CHA XI vs LEG XI match prediction and the CHA XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team.

CHA XI vs LEG XI live: CHA XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction and preview

The newest initiative of the Andhra Cricket Association aims to resume competitive cricket in the region which was at a standstill due to COVID-19. The Andhra T20 League will include players from various age-groups as well as their Ranji Trophy setup.

A total of 90 players will get an opportunity to feature in the competition and have been segregated into six teams by the association. KS Bharath will lead Chargers XI in the league, whereas Maheep Kumar has been appointed the captain for Legends XI. Both teams will aim to start their campaign on a winning note on Thursday.

CHA XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CHA XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team

CHA XI vs LEG XI playing 11 prediction: CHA XI squad for CHA XI vs LEG XI dream11 prediction

Kona Srikar-Bharat, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart

CHA XI vs LEG XI playing 11 prediction: LEG XI squad for CHA XI vs LEG XI dream11 prediction

Maheep Kumar, M Raju Kulayappa, S K Ismail, B Sai Vignesh, K Karanshinde, B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, Sk Noor Basha, S Charan Sai Teja, G Jayawardhane, G Manish, I Kartik Raman, M Harishanker Reddy, V Venu

CHA XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CHA XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team

K Srikar- Bharat

N. Reddy

K. Kumar

G. Jayawardhane

CHA XI vs LEG XI match prediction: CHA XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K Srikar-Bharat (captain)

Batsmen: G. Jayawardhane, P. Avinash, Y. Sandeep

All-rounders: K. Kumar (vice-captain), N. Reddy, S. Teja

Bowlers: A. Teja, B. Vignesh, B. Ayyappa, V. Venu

CHA XI vs LEG XI live: CHA XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction

As per our CHA XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction, CHA XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CHA XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction, CHA XI vs LEG XI top picks and CHA XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CHA XI vs LEG XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

