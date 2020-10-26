CHA XI Vs WAR XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Chargers XI and Warriors XI will lock horns in the 11th match of the Andhra T20 League on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. CHA XI vs WAR XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our CHA XI vs WAR XI match prediction and CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team.
Chargers XI have been the more impressive team out of the two. They are placed third in the table and have two wins to their name after three fixtures. The team lost their first match against Titans on Monday in a last-ball thriller. Warriors XI, meanwhile, have managed only a single win in their campaign so far. They faced an embarrassing 126-run loss against Kings XI in their previous encounter. Both the sides will aim to put up a strong show in their clash with two crucial points at stake.
R Atchutha-Rao, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, V Ujjwal, J Vinod-Naidu, P Saran-Teja, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Prasanth Kumar.
Wicket-keepers: K Srikar-Bharat (Vice-Captain)
Batsmen: M. Sriram, S. Rashid, P. Manyala
All-rounders: K. Rahul (Captain), N. Reddy, P. Kumar, M. Rafi
Bowlers: B. Ayyappa, Y. Pramod, J. Vinod-Naidu
As per our CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction, CHA XI will be favourites to win the match.
