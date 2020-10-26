Home
CHA XI Vs WAR XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Chargers XI are set to take on Warriors XI in the 11th match of the Andhra T20 League on Tuesday. Here is our CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
CHA XI vs WAR XI dream11 prediction

Chargers XI and Warriors XI will lock horns in the 11th match of the Andhra T20 League on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. CHA XI vs WAR XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our CHA XI vs WAR XI match prediction and CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team.

CHA XI vs WAR XI live: CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction and preview

Chargers XI have been the more impressive team out of the two. They are placed third in the table and have two wins to their name after three fixtures. The team lost their first match against Titans on Monday in a last-ball thriller. Warriors XI, meanwhile, have managed only a single win in their campaign so far. They faced an embarrassing 126-run loss against Kings XI in their previous encounter. Both the sides will aim to put up a strong show in their clash with two crucial points at stake. 

CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team

CHA XI squad for CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team

  • Kona Srikar-Bharat, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart

WAR XI squad for CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team

  • R Atchutha-Rao, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, V Ujjwal, J Vinod-Naidu, P Saran-Teja, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Prasanth Kumar.

CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team

  • K Srikar- Bharat 
  • K. Rahul 
  • P. Kumar 
  • M. Sriram

CHA XI vs WAR XI match prediction: CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K Srikar-Bharat (Vice-Captain)

Batsmen: M. Sriram, S. Rashid, P. Manyala

All-rounders: K. Rahul (Captain), N. Reddy, P. Kumar, M. Rafi 

Bowlers: B. Ayyappa, Y. Pramod, J. Vinod-Naidu

CHA XI vs WAR XI live: CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction

As per our CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction, CHA XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction, CHA XI vs WAR XI top picks, and CHA XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CHA XI vs WAR XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

 

First Published:
