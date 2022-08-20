Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has finally opened up on his exclusion from the team for the 2021 T20 World Cup and explained what he did to return to the national side. In an interview, Chahal claimed that he never questioned the selectors or any other senior BCCI officials as to why he wasn't included in the team for the T20 World Cup. Although Chahal acknowledged that he felt bad about not making the team, he suggested that the selectors might have felt that someone else was better than him.

Chahal opens up on T20 World Cup 2021 snub

Chahal claimed that while being chosen for the team was out of his hands, performing was, and according to him, he succeeded in doing so in the second half of the IPL 2021. Chahal was passed over for the 2021 T20 World Cup squad in favour of Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy. Chahal further revealed that Team India head coach Rahul Dravid had asked him to work on his fuller deliveries, which he did during the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.

"I never asked anyone why I was snubbed from the World Cup squad because that's not in my control. Obviously you feel bad that you aren't a part of the World Cup, but they might have thought that someone else was better and fair enough. What was in my hands was performing and that's exactly what I did in the second half of the IPL 2021 in the UAE," Chahal said in interview with Sports Yaari.

"Before heading to the IPL, Rohit Bhaiya told me that I might need to bowl at different stages of the game and even at the death. Rahul sir had also told me to work on my fuller deliveries. So when I went to the Rajasthan Royals, I spoke to Sanju and he supported me and said that I will bowl an over at the death, no matter how many runs I go for," he added.

Chahal's next trip for India

Chahal will next be seen in action during the upcoming Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this month. He has been picked to play for India in the multi-nation tournament, which is scheduled to be held from August 27 to September 11. India will play its first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. Chahal is most likely to make the playing XI for the first game that India will play at the Asia Cup considering the spin-friendly conditions in the UAE.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Image: BCCI