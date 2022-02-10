Chahal Responds To Rohit Sharma's 'bhaag Kyu Ni Rha Rha' Scolding, Deletes Tweet Later

India's limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted unleashing his anger on wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during the second ODI match between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. During the second innings of the match, Rohit was seen questioning Chahal why he was not running, before asking him to field properly. While the video quickly went viral on social media, Chahal also took to his official Twitter handle to respond about the same, only to delete it later.

“Captain ka hukum sarankhon par,” said Chahal in reply to Rohit’s scolding. Upon translating Chahal’s reply to English, the Indian wrist spinner said, “Need to follow the captain’s order by all means”. While Chahal’s reply became an instant hit among the fans, the cricketer deleted the tweet later.

Yuzvendra Chahal's deleted tweet-

What did Rohit Sharma say while scolding Chahal?

Meanwhile, as heard in the live broadcast of the match by Star Sports, scolding Chahal during the second ODI, skipper Rohit said, “Peecha jhaa. "Kya hua tereko? Bhaag kyun nahi raha hai theek se? Chal udhar bhaag,” which translates to “What happened to you? Why aren't you running properly? Go and field there,” in English.

Rohit's fierce captaincy

The ongoing ODI series is Rohit’s maiden assignment for India as the full-time limited-overs skipper. Having already earned a four wickets victory in the first ODI against West Indies, India successfully took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Rohit has displayed promising leadership in both matches so far by making fowling and fielding changes whenever necessary, without the fear of experimenting. His strong words towards Chahal can be also considered as his concern about the cricketer’s performance in the crucial junction of the match for India.

On the match-front, the Men in Blue earned a victory by 44 runs in the 2nd ODI after restricting West Indies on 193/10 in 46 overs, while chasing the target of 238 runs. Chahal returned with impressive figures of 1/45 in 10 overs, however, Prasidh Krishna became the star of the night with his figures of 4/12 in nine overs. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur contributed with two wickets as Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Deepak Hooda also contributed with one wicket each.