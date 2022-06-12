'Chahta Hun Unhe Drop Karde': Bhuvneshwar's Epic Reply On Tackling David 'killer' Miller

The India vs South Africa, 5-match T20I series kicked off on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with the visitors winning the 1st T20I by seven wickets. The match was won by David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen’s brilliant knocks. Ahead of the second match, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a hilarious comment when asked about the Indian side’s plan to bowl to the in-form David Miller.

Speaking to the media ahead of the 2nd T20I against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that he would prefer if South Africa decided to drop Miller from their squad. Replying to a query on what the Indian pacers’ plan was to stop the hard hitter, Kumar said that the batsman was batting well and he needed to be dropped by the SA side and followed it with a laugh. "It is difficult (to bowl to Miller),” Kumar said in a press conference.

The Indian pacer went on to laud the SA batsman while making the hilarious comment. “He is in such good form. Main toh chahunga South Africa unhe drop kar de par wo aisa karenge nahi (I wish South Africa drops him but they would not do so). He batted so well in the IPL and we know how good he is. Bowling to him will be a challenge," Kumar said. The comment was followed by a big laugh during the pre-match press conference.

'Bowling was not up to the mark': Bhuvneshwar Kumar

It is pertinent to note that Miller won the Player of the Match in South Africa's record 212-run chase in the series opener as he hit an unbeaten 64 off 31 balls with five maximums. Bhuvneshwar Kumar fell prey to the inform left-hander in the 18th over, who went for big hits to win the game. Speaking about the team’s bowling performance in the first game, Kumar said that the department needs improvement ahead of the second game.

Replying to a question regarding the team’s bowling during the game, Kumar said, "the bowling was not up to the mark, so we are expecting that we do better in the second T20I and we are able to win to level the series. We have four games remaining in this series and we have a chance to win the series. We have to bowl better, and we need to bat as we did in the previous game,” the Indian pacer said. Having returned with a loss on his captaincy debut for India, the second game on Sunday is also important for Rishabh Pant, who will be looking to script a comeback for the Men in Blue.

Uphill task in IND vs SA 2nd T20I

India’s pace bowling unit, comprising Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Hardik Pandya, and Harshal Patel also gave away many runs in the 1st T20I. Out of the four, Avesh gave away 35 runs in 4 overs but failed to pick any wickets, while Harshal and Bhuvneshwar, returned with individual figures of 1/43 in their quota of four overs. In order to strengthen the pace unit, skipper Pant and the team management might give Umran Malik a chance to feature in the playing XI.

Image: PTI/ BCCI