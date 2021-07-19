Chamika Karunaratne Acknowledges India As 'top Team', Reveals What Led To Sri Lanka's Loss

India's relentless attacking approach against Sri Lanka outclassed the 'The Lions' as their meagre score of 262/9 in 50 overs was chased down in 36.4 overs by the 'Men in Blue.' Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the man of the match for a quick 43 runs cameo in just 24 deliveries. Here is a look at India vs Sri Lanka's scorecard from yesterday and Chamika Karunaratne's reaction to the match.

Chamika Karunaratne reacts to India's relentless attacking approach

Chamika Karunaratne revealed that the Sri Lankan team's failure to restrict India's score in the early overs was the key reason for the contest slipping out of Shanaka & co's hands on Sunday. In his virtual post-match press conference, Karunaratne said, "We tried to get wickets rather than bowl dot balls. We tried to use our bouncers and our pace. They are a top team and we knew they would attack us. If we'd taken wickets we would have been able to pull them back. We were able to get one in the powerplay, and if we'd had another one or two in the powerplay we would have been able to change the game a little bit."

IND vs SL review: Shikhar Dhawan leads from the front

While Sri Lanka got off to a good start, none of their batsmen were able to convert their starts into big scores. The opening pair of Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka made scores of 33 (35) and 27 (44), respectively. Meanwhile, Chamika Karunaratne, who played a decent cameo knock of 43 runs off 35 deliveries, was their highest scorer.

In response, Prithvi Shaw and captain Shikhar Dhawan added 58 runs for the opening wicket. Shaw's 43-run knock included nine boundaries at an outstanding strike rate of 179.17 before he was dismissed by Dhananjaya de Silva in the sixth over. Meanwhile, Dhawan continued to take the bowlers to the cleaners as he scored an unbeaten score of 86 runs off 95 balls.

