Chamika Karunaratne Receives Bat From Hardik Pandya: 'Touched With Thoughtful Gesture'

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday gifted a bat to Sri Lankan bowler Chamika Karunaratne before the start of the first T20I against the hosts. Karunaratne took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of the hearty exchange as he thanked the 27-year-old for his "thoughtful gesture". In the video, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan is seen bringing a bat from what appears to be the team's dugout for Hardik, who then hands it to Karunaratne. The post has garnered more than 64,000 likes on Instagram since being shared by Karunaratne 14 hours ago.

Chamika Karunaratne made his T20I debut for Sri Lanka last night against India, where he picked one wicket in four overs for 34 runs at an economy rate of 8.50. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya continued his poor form in international cricket as he failed to score runs for India in the death overs, a role the all-rounder is expected to play when included in the side. Hardik scored 10 off 12 runs before being bowled out by Dushmantha Chameera.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I

Sri Lanka eventually lost the match by 38 runs with 9 balls to spare as the Indian bowling attack, spearheaded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, dismantled their batting line-up for 126 runs. Batting first, India had put up a total of 164 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of a half-century by Suryakumar Yadav and 36-ball 46 runs by skipper Shikhar Dhawan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is also the vice-captain for the series, emerged as the leader of the bowling pack as he picked a total of 4 wickets in his quota of overs. He was also adjudged the player of the match.

The second match of the three-match T20I series will be played on July 27, where India will be eager to wrap up the series with another victory. If Sri Lanka wins the second match, the T20I series will go down to the wire, with the third game-deciding the winner. India won the ODI series against the hosts earlier last week by winning the first two games of the series. Sri Lanka bounced back in the third game but the trophy had already gone to the Men in Blue.

Image: ChamikaKarunaratne/Insta

