Champ Poonam Yadav Thanks Team For Unconditional Support; Laments Just One Thing

Player of the Match Poonam Yadav produced a spell-bound performance to lead India's fightback in the opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday as the side picked up a 17-run win over Australia at Sydney. Leg spinner Poonam Yadav ripped through the Australian line-up, picking up four wickets in her four overs while also missing out on a hat-trick. Chasing a target of 132 runs set by India, Australia were off to a good start, thanks to Allysa Healy, but collapsed like a pack of cards as Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav joined hands to wreak havoc.

Poonam Yadav's economical four-over spell saw her concede just 19 runs and picked up four wickets at an economy of 4.75. Shikha Pandey picked up three wickets in 3.5 overs, conceding 14 runs at an economy rate of 3.65. However, the spotlight was on Poonam Yadav, who continued on her magical form and succeeded in trapping the hosts, helping India cause a huge upset to the defending champions. Poonam Yadav, who had missed the tri-series against England and Australia before the World Cup, was thrilled to have found her touch on return and deliver for the team at the moment when it was most needed.

READ | PRICELESS: Colour Footage Of Don Bradman In Action Found After More Than 7 Decades

Poonam Yadav thanks her team, physios

"My physio and my teammates supported me a lot when I was injured. I bowled well against Australia here in the past so I wanted to continue that. This is the third time that I didn't get a hat-trick. I am thankful to my teammates as it is not easy to come back after an injury', said Poonam Yadav at the post-match presentation

READ | Ravi Shastri Hails Poonam Yadav As Spinner Stars In India's Win In World Cup Opener

Deepti Sharma gets India to 132 after batting collapse

After being put to bat first, Team India got off to a flyer as teenager Shafalo Verma smacked Australian bowlers around the park. However, her blitzkrieg came to an end as she departed at just 29. Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also fell early. Deepti Sharma then took the onus on herself to get the team to a formidable total. Sharma top-scored for the Women in Blue but missed out on a deserving half-century by run as she got Team India to 132 by the end of the first innings.

READ | Harsha Bhogle Lauds Team India As Leggie Poonam Yadav 'turns It Around' Against Australia

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed delight as the team clutched victory coming from behind. "Knew this track is something where we can do well. Knew if we're able to score 140, our bowlers will be able to defend it, and that's what happened. This track wasn't easy to bat on. Were just looking to score 140. The partnership between Jemi and Deepti got us there. Poonam was going through some injuries but has made a great comeback. That's what we were expecting," said Kaur at the post-match presentation.

READ | Virender Sehwag Ecstatic After Team India's 'outstanding Effort' To Bowl Out Australia

Image credits: @T20WorldCup/Twitter