Chandra Nayudu, First Indian Female Cricket Commentator, Passes Away At 88

Chandra Nayudu, daughter of India’s first Test captain Col. CK Nayudu, died at the age of 88 on Sunday due to “age-related ailment”. According to news agency ANI, Nayudu, who was regarded as India’s first female cricket commentator, was living alone at her Indore home in very poor conditions. Nayudu’s nephew Vijay, who spoke to ANI, said she had been feeling unwell for some time and passed away on Sunday afternoon at her home.

First lady to enter Lords Common Room

Vijay issued a statement on Sunday, where he revealed how Nayudu contributed towards the development of the game in India for women cricketers. Vijay said Nayudu had played cricket for some time back in the 1950s when women used to play wearing “salwar kameez”. Nayudu, who was an active member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), started the first inter-college women’s cricket tournament in the state during the 1980s after she donated a trophy in memory of her mother.

Vijay further revealed that Nayudu was the first Indian female to do commentary in an international match. Vijay said Nayudu took an active interest in cricket until her death. Vijay added that Nayudu even participated in social activities as a member of the Rotary Club of Indore. Nayudu was an English teacher but had a good command over Hindi, her language of choice for commentary.

“Chandra Nayudu remained active till a few years back and attended many functions organised by the BCCI, CCI, and MPCA. Her passing away has indeed brought to an end the link between the past and the present. May her soul rest in peace,” Vijay said in his official statement. READ | IPL 2021: BCCI name new person responsible of stopping match-fixing during tournament

Nayudu is also perhaps the first and only woman to ever enter the Lord's Common Room at the iconic Lords cricket stadium, where she was invited to present a cricket bat of her father CK Nayudu to Lord's Museum. Several people have expressed grief over the demise of Nayudu and paid tribute to her on social media.

Saddened to hear about the demise of Miss Chandra Nayudu ji, India’s first women cricket commentator. My heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 4, 2021

India's first female cricket commentator Chandra Nayudu died at the age of 88 on Sunday after battling a prolonged illness at her residence, pic.twitter.com/mDTMX4BK22 — Sonam Tyagi (@SonamTyagi822) April 5, 2021

Veteran cricket commentator Chandra Nayudu no more. She had gifted me her book based on her father-"CK Nayudu: A daughter remembers".

I met Ms. Nayudu at her Indore residence for an interview over the towering personality of CK Nayudu, the first Indian test captain. pic.twitter.com/2EiTrElJbO — Harshwardhan Prakash (@hwponline) April 4, 2021

Not many would know outside Indore that Chandra Nayudu, 88, daughter of CK Nayudu passed away yesterday. She remained active in cricket till few years back and attended many functions organised by BCCI, CCI and MPCA. She was India's first female commentator. #RIP — Prakash Dahatonde (@statsdahatonde) April 5, 2021

(Image and inputs: ANI)