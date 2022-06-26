Last Updated:

Chandrakant Pandit Scripts History, Registers 6th Win As Ranji Trophy Coach

Star Indian domestic coach Chandrakant Pandit was left in tears after he helped his home state of Madhya Pradesh win their first Ranji Trophy title on June 26.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Chandrakant Pandit

Image: PTI


Star Indian domestic coach Chandrakant Pandit was left in tears after he helped his home state of Madhya Pradesh win their first Ranji Trophy title on June 26. While the 60-year-old has won the elite domestic title on five occasions previously as a coach, this was the first time he did so with MP.

Despite not entering the final as the favourites, Madhya Pradesh humbled domestic powerhouse Mumbai by six wickets in what was a one-sided Ranji Trophy final. What made the win even more special for Pandit was that he helped his home state win the trophy on the same ground he lost the final as a player 23 years ago. Following MP's historic maiden Ranji Trophy final, several netizens took to social media to laud the star coach.

Fans hail Chandrakant Pandit after MP wins maiden Ranji Trophy

Pandit emotional after MP wins maiden Ranji Trophy title

As they completed the victory, Chandrakant Pandit was flooded with memories (not happy ones), which he hasn't been able to erase for over two decades and despite winning five trophies as a coach. It was here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the summer of 1999 when MP, despite a first-innings lead of 75, failed to win the game as Pandit, a proud captain, finished his playing career in tears.

READ | Sarfaraz Khan only behind Don Bradman in elite list after spectacular Ranji Trophy season

While Chandrakant Pandit's emotions were full on display after he realized his Madhya Pradesh side had gotten the job done, his post-match interview was even more heartening. "It is a great memory that I had left 23 years back and it is a blessing that I come back here, and winning this trophy was fabulous. It is emotional because I missed out as captain on the same ground. It is not a particular reason but I look for a challenging job where the teams are not doing well," said Pandit.

READ | Sarfaraz Khan ends Ranji Trophy season on a high, piles up a mammoth 982 runs for Mumbai

Pandit then went on to explain the journey he has had with Madhya Pradesh, both as a player and a coach, by adding, "I used to play for MP and played for them for six years. I knew the culture and the offer which came to me in March. I did not hesitate. There were a couple of offers but I chose MP because I had left something 23 years back and God willingly brought me back to the same state."

READ | Madhya Pradesh create history with maiden Ranji Trophy triumph, beat Mumbai by six wickets

(Inputs from PTI)

READ | Chandrakant Pandit birthday: Ex-keeper inflicts run out off Sachin Tendulkar's ball; watch
Tags: Chandrakant Pandit, Ranji Trophy, Madhya Pradesh
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com