'Changed Face Of Indian Cricket Forever': Cricketers Wish Sourav Ganguly On 50th Birthday

Former iconic India captain Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 50th birthday on Friday, July 8, 2022. The Indian cricket community woke up to a few heartwarming videos of Ganguly’s birthday bash in England, as birthday wishes for the legend started flowing in on Twitter. Meanwhile, several former teammates of the legendary skipper also took to their social media handles to convey to him their best wishes.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of the first cricket personalities to wish Ganguly, as he hailed the former cricketer as his captain. “A great player, a superb leader, the @BCCI President, and my captain. Wish you a very happy birthday @SGanguly99, Dada 🤗 Have a wonderful year ahead. Love always!,” Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.

A great player, a superb leader, the @BCCI President, and my captain. Wish you a very happy birthday @SGanguly99, Dada 🤗 Have a wonderful year ahead. Love always! pic.twitter.com/Ejh33skeHG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 8, 2022

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who made his international debut under Ganguly’s captaincy, also posted an emotional message for the 50-year-old. Raina said, “Wishing @SGanguly99 a birthday filled with love and happiness May all the joy that you have spread to others come back to you a hundredfold. Have a blessed year ahead Dada #HappyBirthdayDada”.

Wishing @SGanguly99 a birthday filled with love and happiness ❤️ May all the joy that you have spread to others come back to you a hundredfold. Have a blessed year ahead Dada #HappyBirthdayDada — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 8, 2022

Dinesh Karthik, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shikhar Dhawan wish Sourav Ganguly

Indian veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, alongside, other current Team India stars Cheteshwar Pujara and Shikhar Dhawan also wished the iconic cricketer on Twitter. “One of the players who changed the face of Indian cricket forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday Dada,” Karthik wrote.

One of the players who changed the face of Indian cricket forever.

Wishing you a very happy birthday Dada 🎂 pic.twitter.com/U210p1oh6P — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 8, 2022

In the meantime, Pujara said, “A very happy birthday to a great leader, @SGanguly99 Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day. Have an amazing year ahead!”. On the other hand, Dhawan tweeted saying, “Happiest Birthday Dada @SGanguly99 Wishing you good health and serene birthday filled with endless blessings!,” alongside a picture of him receiving an award from Ganguly.

A very happy birthday to a great leader, @SGanguly99 🤗 Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day. Have an amazing year ahead! pic.twitter.com/q8nSqUcaMp — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 8, 2022

Happiest Birthday Dada @SGanguly99

Wishing you good health and serene birthday filled with endless blessings! pic.twitter.com/PSQi1bJsz7 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 8, 2022

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer and veteran batter Robin Uthappa also put out tweets, wishing the former India captain. “Time to raise the bat, Happy 50th birthday dada @SGanguly99.Wish you a healthy and prosperous year ahead,” Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

Time to raise the bat, Happy 50th birthday dada @SGanguly99 🎂 Wish you a healthy and prosperous year ahead 🤗 pic.twitter.com/hN0BfvNnv7 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 8, 2022

At the same time, Uthappa said, “Many happy returns of the day, Dada @SGanguly99 A great career on the field and now the heart and soul of @BCCI, you have inspired many in your journey. Wishing you good health and a blessed year ahead. Lots of love!”. Meanwhile, Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary also put a message for Ganguly.

Many happy returns of the day, Dada @SGanguly99 🤗 A great career on the field and now the heart and soul of @BCCI, you have inspired many in your journey. Wishing you good health and a blessed year ahead. Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/q7orI1oPno — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) July 8, 2022

Many many happy returns of the day dada @SGanguly99 🎉 Have seen ur video where u r dancing while celebrating, great to see that. Keep rocking and have a blessed year ahead 😊 #SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/U3jmtmWOPv — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 8, 2022

(Image: PTI)