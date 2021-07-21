Charith Asalanka Says Team Members And Coaches Were 'emotional' After Defeat Against India

Sri Lankan batsman Charith Asalanka scored his maiden half-century against India in the second ODI match on Tuesday, July 20. However, an amazing effort by the 24-year-old went in vain as India managed to chase down the target of 276 runs despite losing all their top-order batsmen. Asalanka, while speaking to the press in a post-match conference, said all his team members, including coaches, were very emotional after the defeat. Asalanka said they are a young team and are trying their best to win matches for the country. Asalanka said their plan was to restrict runs and increase the required run-rate for India, adding "But they were successful because they didn't lose wickets".

"We're all emotional - the team and coaches are all emotional. We're a young team. We haven't won much recently, and we're trying to do our best to play together for our country. Everyone tried hard and took it to the final over, but unfortunately, we couldn't win. What we talked about in the 40th over was to push the game deep. We wanted to increase their required rate. But they were successful because they didn't lose any wickets. They had a plan to play Wanindu out defensively and get runs off everyone else, and it worked. If they'd tried to get runs off Wanindu, then maybe they would have lost," Asalanka was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

India sweeps ODI series 2-0

India won the second One-Day International (ODI) by three wickets with five balls remaining, completing a 2-0 sweep of the three-match series. Deepak Chahar finished the game as the highest run-scorer for his team, scoring 69 off 82 balls to remain unbeaten. After losing the toss, Team India was asked to take the field. Sri Lanka's batters improved significantly from the previous game, scoring 275 runs in 50 overs, courtesy of two half-centuries by Avishka Fernando and Charith Asalanka respectively.

India suffered an early setback in the second innings when opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 13 runs by Wanindu Hasaranga. Ishan Kishan was out for just 1 run followed by India's skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who went back to the pavilion after scoring 29 off 38 balls. Suryakumar Yadav appeared to be in good touch from the first ball he faced, scoring 53 off 44 balls. Krunal Pandya also contributed with the bat as he hit 35 off 54 balls. Chahar was adjudged the player of the match for his amazing performance with both bat and the ball.

Image: AP/CharithAsalanka/FB

