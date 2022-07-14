Check Out Alexa's Viral Reply To Wasim Jaffer's 'Alexa, Please Play Jasprit Bumrah' Tweet

Team India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the talk of the town on Tuesday, following his match-winning six-wicket haul against England in the ODI series opener. Bumrah contributed with figures of 6/19 in 7.2 overs in the 1st ODI against England at The Oval and helped the Men In Blue seal a 10-wicket victory. The 28-year-old pacer received reactions from all corners of the cricketing world, as cricket enthusiasts congratulated him for his feat.

Among the many reactions, former Team India batter Wasim Jaffer also made an interesting tweet about Bumrah on Tuesday. Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle and said, “Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah", "Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable" #ENGvIND”. While the tweet became viral among Indian cricket lovers, Jaffer interestingly received a reply from Alexa herself.

“Now playing 'U Can't Touch This' in honor of the Boom Boom Bumrah,” the official Twitter handle of Alexa tweeted. It is pertinent to mention that Alexa is Amazon’s cloud-based voice service, which is available on more than 100 million devices. The service is capable of verbal interaction, playing music, making a to-do list for the user, and setting alarms, among many other functions.

"Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah"

"Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable"#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HN7G9scrgx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2022

Now playing 'U Can't Touch This' in honor of the Boom Boom Bumrah 🗣️ 🗣️ 🗣️ — Alexa (@alexa99) July 12, 2022

Twitter users react to Alexa's reply for Wasim Jaffer

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket lovers were sent into a frenzy on noticing the tweet by Alexa. In reply to the tweet, a fan said, ”This is next level! @alexa99 is now listening and responding to your tweets as well”. At the same time, another fan said, “Alexa has ears and humour all over the place!”.

This is next level!@alexa99 is now listening and responding to your tweets as well 🧐 — Varun Kumar (@imvarunkmr) July 13, 2022

Alexa literally replied 🤣 🤣🤣🤣 — RealDanger (@WatchTheDanger) July 12, 2022

Jalwa of wasim bhai — Sourav sahoo (@SOURAVSAHOO97) July 13, 2022

More about India's thumping victory in the ENG vs IND 1st ODI

Coming back to the 1st ODI between England and India, England were reduced to a low-scoring total of 110 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Bumrah’s six-wicket haul. Mohammed Shami with 3/31 and Prasidh Krishna with 1/26 also contributed to India’s cause. Skipper Jos Buttler scored the maximum of 30 runs for England in 32 balls.

India were off to a strong start as skipper Rohit Sharma took the responsibility of hitting runs, while Shikhar Dhawan played the supporting role. Rohit went on to reach his half-century and remained unbeaten on 76* runs off 58 balls. On the other hand, Dhawan also remained not out after scoring 31 runs in 54 balls.

