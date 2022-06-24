Check Out List Of ENG Vs IND And IRE Vs IND Matches You Can Watch For Free On DD

Doordarshan Sports channel's official social media handle has released the full list of Team India's matches that fans can watch on their channel for free over the next month. Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the two-match T20I series against Ireland, while Rohit Sharma will lead the team on the tour to England. Here is a look at the details of all the matches of the two series that can be watched on the DD Sports channel for free.

List of Team India's matches to be broadcast for free on DD

Match Date & Time Location Ireland vs India 1st T20I June 26 from 9:00 PM IST onwards Dublin Ireland vs India 2nd T20I June 28 from 9:00 PM IST onwards Dublin England vs India 5th Test July 1-5 from 3:30 PM IST onwards Birmingham England vs India 1st T20I July 7 from 11:00 PM IST onwards Southampton England vs India 2nd T20I July 9 from 7:00 PM IST onwards Birmingham England vs India 3rd T20I July 10 from 11:00 PM IST onwards Nottingham England vs India 1st ODI July 12 from 3:30 PM IST onwards London England vs India 2nd ODI July 14 from 5:30 PM IST onwards London England vs India 3rd ODI July 17 from 5:30 PM IST onwards Manchester

Cricket on DD Sports this summer season 🌞



Watch on DD’s Free Dish; Action starts from June 26 🏏 pic.twitter.com/z7KcFmtPF7 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 24, 2022

Ireland vs India full squads

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young.

Team India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

England vs India Test squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

As for England, the ECB are expected to release the squads after the ongoing third Test ends against New Zealand.