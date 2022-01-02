Chelsea Vs Liverpool: Live Streaming, Dream11, Team News, Match Prediction And More

Chelsea will host Liverpool at the Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture, tonight (Sunday, January 2) at 10:00 pm IST. The Blues currently find themselves 2nd of the points table with 42 points from 20 fixtures and come into this game behind a 1-1 draw against Brighton Hove and Albion. Meanwhile, Liverpool are just behind Chelsea, 3rd on the points table with 41 points from 19 games and come into this clash following a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City. Here is our Chelsea vs Liverpool Predicted XI, Chelsea vs Liverpool team news and more.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Head to Head

The two sides have squared off against each other on 169 occasions across all competitions with Liverpool having the better win record having won 82 of their 169 clashes while Chelsea have won on 65 occasions.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Team News

Chelsea will be without Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek Andreas Christensen due to injuries while Ben Chilwell who has been away for a long will now be undergoing surgery. As for Liverpool, boss Jurgen Klopp will not be on the sidelines having tested positive for COVID-19 while left-back Andy Robertson is serving a suspension. Takumi Minamino and Thiago Alcantara are also unavailable as they are out with minor injuries while Nat Phillips, Adrian, Divock Origi and Harvey Elliott have been a long time absent. Additionally, three players have tested positive for Covid in the Liverpool camp but it so far isn't known who they are.

Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming in India

Premier League fans wondering how to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Chelsea vs Liverpool match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane

CHE vs LIV Dream11 Team

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, van Dijk, Henderson, Jorginho (VC), Kante, Salah (C), Ziyech, Mane

CHE vs LIV Dream11 Prediction

Both teams head into this fixture wanting to win their game and strengthen their place in the points table. Given Liverpool's COVID concerns, it was hinted they will without a few first-team players and thus we predict a draw.

