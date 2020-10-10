IPL 2020 Live Updates: Bangalore Will Be Batting First After Virat Kohli Wins The Toss

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Match 25. Chennai Super Kings XI: S Watson, F du Plessis, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, S Curran, N Jagadeesan, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, K Sharma, S Thakur, D Chahar https://t.co/pn5Iu0KZVQ #CSKvRCB #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020
Match 25. Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: D Padikkal, A Finch, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, GM Singh, W Sundar, S Dube, I Udana, C Morris, N Saini, Y Chahal https://t.co/pn5Iu0KZVQ #CSKvRCB #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020
Bangalore to bat first after the coin lands in skipper Virat Kohli's favor
Yellove you 3000, Faf! 😍💛 #TonyStark#WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/PZcLEKC32n— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 10, 2020
Motivation is a fire from within. 🔥 #WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #CSKvRCB 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/EKoObYEtIv— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 10, 2020
At the top of the tree. 🔝— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 10, 2020
What do you think Captain Kohli’s tally will be after tonight’s game?#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/lmSwjCstVk
A double hundered we would all love to see! ☄️💥 #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/RSu9132F70— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 10, 2020
The all-new #Thala. 😍🔥#WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/J6FEWhiah5— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 10, 2020
Chennai will take on Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table Dream11 IPL 2020 clash at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Saturday with both teams battling inconsistency. Chennai all-rounder Kedar Jadhav's selection will be under the scanner after his failure in the defeat to Kolkata. The three-time winners sank to a 10-run loss on Wednesday, choking inexplicably with Jadhav's approach to batting attracting criticism from all quarters.
It remains to be seen if Chennai opt to jettison the 35-year-old given the team's propensity to give players a long rope.
Despite Shane Watson finding his range in a 10-wicket win over Punjab and Faf du Plessis's consistency at the top, the middle-order continues to remain a concern for Chennai with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself not being at his best. If they do decide to bench Jadhav after his prolonged struggle, they have the option of recalling Ruturaj Gaikwad or picking N Jagadeesan, who has been warming the bench since the 2018 season.
While worries remain on the batting front, the Chennai bowling has got better and they did well to restrict Kolkata in the previous game with influential all-rounder Dwayne Bravo returning to his wicket-taking ways. Karn Sharma, who came in for Piyush Chawla did well to pick up a couple of wickets while not going for too many runs and the skipper will expect him to do the same against a formidable Bangalore batting unit.
Yet, Dhoni would prefer the pacers -- Deepak Thakur, Sam Curran, and Shardul Thakur -- to provide early breakthroughs and stem the run flow. However, the former champions bowling will be up against a strong Bangalore batting line-up led by captain Virat Kohli, who returned to form with a fine knock against Rajasthan.
Though the Kohli-led team faltered in the subsequent match against Delhi, they will look for an improved performance against Chennai. Kohli aside, young Devdutt Padikkal has looked in good touch, while AB de Villiers has been a key player for the three-time finalists over the years. If the big-hitting Aaron Finch can provide a rapid start at the top, it would serve Bangalore better.
It is the bowling that would worry Kohli. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has, as always, been the leading bowler while Washington Sundar has been frugal upfront. However, the pacers have not lived up to their reputation, with the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini leaking runs. Experienced Sri Lankan Isuru Udana's inclusion has given a semblance of control towards the end of the innings.
How Chennai batting does against an up-and-down Bangalore bowling attack and how its batters fare against the Chennai bowlers could decide the fate of the game.
Teams (from):
Chennai: MS Dhoni (captain, WK), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.
Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.
Match starts at 7.30 pm IST.
(With PTI Inputs)
Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020 LIVE updates: Nicholas Pooran gets castled by his countryman Sunil Narine
6 hours ago
MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli in 'Southern Derby': Chennai, Bangalore fans await the match
1 hour ago
Malaysian T20 League NS vs SH live streaming, pitch and weather report, full preview
2 hours ago
Krunal Pandya challenges fans to makes funny memes of his expression; watch video
3 hours ago
Chris Gayle snub makes angry Punjab fans target KL Rahul, Anil Kumble again on Twitter
3 hours ago
Suresh Kumar death: Rahul Dravid's ex-U-19 teammate allegedly commits suicide in Kerala
3 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points