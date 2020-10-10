IPL 2020 Live Updates: Bangalore Will Be Batting First After Virat Kohli Wins The Toss

Chennai will take on Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table Dream11 IPL 2020 clash at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Saturday with both teams battling inconsistency. Chennai all-rounder Kedar Jadhav's selection will be under the scanner after his failure in the defeat to Kolkata. The three-time winners sank to a 10-run loss on Wednesday, choking inexplicably with Jadhav's approach to batting attracting criticism from all quarters.

It remains to be seen if Chennai opt to jettison the 35-year-old given the team's propensity to give players a long rope.

Despite Shane Watson finding his range in a 10-wicket win over Punjab and Faf du Plessis's consistency at the top, the middle-order continues to remain a concern for Chennai with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself not being at his best. If they do decide to bench Jadhav after his prolonged struggle, they have the option of recalling Ruturaj Gaikwad or picking N Jagadeesan, who has been warming the bench since the 2018 season.

While worries remain on the batting front, the Chennai bowling has got better and they did well to restrict Kolkata in the previous game with influential all-rounder Dwayne Bravo returning to his wicket-taking ways. Karn Sharma, who came in for Piyush Chawla did well to pick up a couple of wickets while not going for too many runs and the skipper will expect him to do the same against a formidable Bangalore batting unit.

Yet, Dhoni would prefer the pacers -- Deepak Thakur, Sam Curran, and Shardul Thakur -- to provide early breakthroughs and stem the run flow. However, the former champions bowling will be up against a strong Bangalore batting line-up led by captain Virat Kohli, who returned to form with a fine knock against Rajasthan.

Though the Kohli-led team faltered in the subsequent match against Delhi, they will look for an improved performance against Chennai. Kohli aside, young Devdutt Padikkal has looked in good touch, while AB de Villiers has been a key player for the three-time finalists over the years. If the big-hitting Aaron Finch can provide a rapid start at the top, it would serve Bangalore better.

It is the bowling that would worry Kohli. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has, as always, been the leading bowler while Washington Sundar has been frugal upfront. However, the pacers have not lived up to their reputation, with the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini leaking runs. Experienced Sri Lankan Isuru Udana's inclusion has given a semblance of control towards the end of the innings.

How Chennai batting does against an up-and-down Bangalore bowling attack and how its batters fare against the Chennai bowlers could decide the fate of the game.

Teams (from):

Chennai: MS Dhoni (captain, WK), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Match starts at 7.30 pm IST.

