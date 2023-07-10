Chennai Super Kings have edged ahead of other franchises in terms of valuation: IPL study

Indian Premier League's popularity has skyrocketed since its inception in 2008. IPL has seen some brilliant matches last season as MS Dhoni's CSK trounced Gujarat Titans in the final last season. The cricket league is the number one cricket tournament when it comes to popularity. It remains to be seen how its fandom grows in the coming years.

3 things you need to know

IPL started in 2008 amidst much fanfare

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition

Currently Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have the most number of IPL titles

CSK is the most valued IPL franchise

As per a report by Houlihan Lokey Chennai Super Kings have emerged as the most valued IPL franchise with a valuation of $ 212 million in 2023.

Harsh Talikoti who is the Vice President, of Corporate Valuation Advisory Services at Houlihan Lokey said, “We are not valuing the business. We are valuing the brand, which is a subset.

“CSK gets a premium because of its winnability and brand recall, thanks to MS Dhoni. Sponsors rank teams, evaluating the visibility they would get."

RCB are the second most valued franchise

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore remain at the 2nd spot with a valuation of $ 195 million. Despite their recent entry Gujarat Titans have managed to garner a valuation of $ 120 million while LSG's valuation stands at $ 83 million. Over all the valuation of the tournaments has seen a massive rise of 80% at $ 3.2 billion.

The reports further revealed, “The presence of Virat Kohli, probably the best batsman of this generation, adds a distinct aura to RCB. Their ability to connect with fans on an emotional level and its consistent efforts to build a strong brand have contributed to its enduring popularity, which has also helped in bringing marquee sponsors; their recent multi-year Qatar Airways sponsorship deal is testimony."

Mumbai Indians are third with $141 million while KKR and Delhi capitals have proved to be valued at $122 million and $83 million respectively. SRH have amassed $81 million of valuation while Rajasthan Royals are valiued at $59 million.