Chennai Super Kings Share Glimpses Of LUXURIOUS Recreation Room Ahead Of IPL 2021; Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have started gearing up for the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Men in Yellow were among the first franchises to start with their training camp, with a number of their players joining the team in early March. The IPL 2021 will be played in a bio-bubble due to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in India which is why franchises are taking extra efforts to ensure the well-being of their players and the coaching staff.

Chennai Super Kings come up with luxurious recreation room to ensure players' well-being

The Chennai-based franchise is also leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their players remain in good mental space and don't get fatigued by the bio-bubble restrictions. Recently, the franchise shared a few pictures of CSK's luxurious recreation room where MS Dhoni's men will be enjoying their time off the field.

Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter and gave their fans glimpses of the CSK recreation room which is named "Yellove Arena". The pictures show bowling, chess and table tennis sports as part of the CSK recreation room to help players rejuvenate themselves off the field. The walls of the CSK recreation room also include popular quotes related to the CSKsuch as ‘Anubden always and Forever’ and ‘Yellove is in the air’.

CSK schedule 2021

Meanwhile, the Men in Yellow who were training in the city of Chennai recently moved to Mumbai where they are set to play their first five matches of IPL 2021. According to the CSK schedule 2021, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata. Here's a look at their schedule for IPL 2021.

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh)

SOURCE: CSK TWITTER