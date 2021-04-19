Chetan Sakariya Celebrates Raina's Wicket By Imitating Marvel's Black Panther, Here's Why

With Jofra Archer missing from the initial leg of the IPL 2021, Chetan Sakariya seems to have grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he continues to lead the Rajasthan Royals' pace attack alongside Jaydev Unadkat. The 23-year-old left-arm quick made an impressive debut against Punjab and has carried on his form into the ongoing match against Chennai Super Kings as well. Sakariya, who represents Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, picked three key wickets in his first four overs of the IPL and gave away 31 runs.

In the ongoing match against Chennai Super Kings, Sakariya continued to trouble batters with his pace and swing. Off the three overs that he has bowled so far, Chetan Sakariya picked two key wickets including that of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayadu in the same over. The young gun celebrated his double strike by imitating the signage of Marvel's iconic superhero - the Black Panther - which has been portrayed by Chadwick Boseman in the Marvel's Avengers series and the Black Panther movie. The young speedster also went on to bag the prized wicket of MS Dhoni in his last over of the innings.

While Sakariya's Black Panther celebration has left netizens confused, the young gun has revealed the reason behind it. In a Question & Answers series with Rajasthan Royals, Sakariya had revealed that he is a huge fan of the Avengers, especially Black Panther.

"I like superhero movies a lot. I'm a huge fan of the Avengers, especially Black Panther. Akshay Kumar is my favourite actor," Sakariya had said.

Want Shaw's wicket: Sakariya

In the same interview, Sakariya also revealed that he wants the prized wicket of Prithvi Shaw as the Delhi batsman holds the upper hand in the contest between the two. The youngster also opened up on the recognition he has received after his impressive debut against Punjab. "I got messages from Cheteshwar bhai and Ravichandran Ashwin to congratulate me. Later KL bhai (KL Rahul) and Rishabh bhaiya (Pant) also praised my performance. It feels good," he said.

CSK put to bat first

Sanju Samson won the toss yet again on Monday and MS Dhoni's CSK to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium. Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis began with a bang as he scored a quickfire 33 runs before being dismissed by Chris Morris. Moeen Ali seemed in good touch but was unable to sustain his stay at the crease. Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayadu combined to hit a few big hits but fell to Sakariya in the same over.