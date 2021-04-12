Chetan Sakariya Lights Up Debut With SCORCHING Catch To Dismiss Nicholas Pooran: WATCH

Rajasthan Royals' latest recruit Chetan Sakariya had a debut to remember against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In a game where all the frontline bowlers were smashed at an economy rate of over 10, Chetan Sakariya returned with figures of 3/31 from his four overs. However, besides his bowling, it was his spectacular fielding effort to get rid of Nicholas Pooran that got the Twitterati buzzing.

IPL 2021 live: Chetan Sakariya grabs a scorching catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran

Pooran came into bat in the 18th over of Punjab innings with the scoreboard reading 194/3. The stage was ideal for the dynamic Caribbean batsman to explode. However, a moment of brilliance from Chetan Sakariya ensured that Nicholas Pooran didn't trouble the scorers. It all happened on the final ball of the 18th over when Pooran tried to pull a half-tracker bowled by Chris Morris.

The southpaw connected the ball and had almost placed it perfectly. However, Chetan Sakariya, who was stationed at short fine-leg, moved quickly to his left and dived full length to grab a stunning catch. The Chetan Sakariya catch resulted in Pooran being dismissed for a golden duck, which eventually helped Rajasthan in curtailing the run flow.

RR vs PBKS score update

Meanwhile, Punjab posted a massive total of 221/6 in their 20 overs. Skipper KL Rahul led from the front and scored a brilliant 91 off 50 balls whereas Deepak Hooda contributed with a blistering 28-ball 64. In response, the RR team 2021 didn't get off to a good start as they lost both openers Ben Stokes (0) and Manan Vohra (12) inside four overs. At the time of publishing this article, RR team 2021's scoreboard read 59/2 after 6 overs.

Chetan Sakariya IPL 2021 salary

Chetan Sakariya set the cash registers ringing at the IPL 2021 auction. Having placed his base value at â‚¹20 lakh, the left-arm speedster was purchased by the Rajasthan Royals for six times his base price. The Chetan Sakariya IPL 2021 salary is â‚¹1.2 crore.

