Chetan Sakariya Pens Touching Tribute After RR Dedicates Team Jersey To Late Brother

Youngster Chetan Sakariya has managed to make an impact with the ball in hand during IPL 2021. He has been impressive so far with six scalps from three games. Lately, his team Rajasthan Royals has come forward and paid tribute to their new recruit's late brother and the youngster also gave special mention to his brother from his end as well.

'All we have are memories of our past': Chetan Sakariya

It so happened that RR had paid tribute to Chetan's late younger brother Rahul who had committed suicide earlier this year through a heart-warming gesture as they dedicated a team jersey on his name and number. The number behind the back of the jersey is 28 and the name happens to be 'R.K.' which is Rahul Kanjibhai. However, what really stood out here is that 'I MISS YOU BRO' is written at the bottom.

The emerging pacer obliged by posting the picture on his Instagram story with an emotional message that read 'You have left without warning. gone so fast. now all we have are memories of our past'.

The 22-year-old was purchased by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.2 crores during the IPL 2021 mini-auctions in February. His name was on the auction list at a base value of INR 20 lakhs.

RR look to get back to winning ways

The Royals have got off to the worst possible start in this edition of the tournament both on and off the field. Recently, English opening batsman Liam Livingstone has left the team squad and returned home citing 'Bio-Bubble' fatigue. Apart from that, the Rajasthan-based franchise is also trying to address a couple of injury concerns as well. While star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the tournament due to a broken finger, RR are eagerly awaiting frontline pacer Jofra Archer to arrive in their camp.

Archer underwent surgery on the middle finger of his right hand on March 29 and it was confirmed that he would end up missing the first part of the ongoing tournament.

Coming back to the on-field action, the 2008 winners are currently languishing at the seventh spot in the IPL 2021 points table with just a solitary win and a couple of losses from their three games and two points in their tally. The Sanju Samson-led side will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

(Image Courtesy: PTI/SAKARIYA.CHETAN)

