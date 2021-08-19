Chetan Sakariya Reveals His First Interaction With Rahul Dravid, Says 'It Felt Amazing'

Indian bowler Chetan Sakariya has revealed his first conversation with former cricketer Rahul Dravid. According to InsideSport, Rahul Dravid approached Sakariya when he was resting by the hotel poolside in Sri Lanka before the commencement of the bilateral series against the hosts. Sakariya stated that he was "shocked" and "startled" when Dravid came to him and initiated a conversation. But for Sakariya, the "amazing" moment came when Dravid told him that he had been following his IPL journey and that he admired the Gujarat bowler's performance in the first leg in India.

Sakariya, who has been a regular part of Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy team, made his IPL debut earlier this year after he was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for an eye-opening price tag of Rs. 1.2 crores. Sakariya impressed one and all with his amazing bowling skills as he managed to pick 7 wickets in seven matches. The 23-year-old was rewarded for his IPL performance a month later when he received his maiden Team India call-up for the tour of Sri Lanka, where Dravid was going under the capacity of head coach.

Sakariya says 'it felt amazing' when Rahul Dravid lauded his IPL performance

Sakariya said his first interaction with former Rajasthan Royals skipper came when he and the entire squad came out of the quarantine and were spending some time together at the hotel ahead of the series. Sakariya said Rahul Dravid approached him and asked about his family background before praising his IPL journey. Sakariya said he felt amazing when Dravid told him that he bowled well in the first leg of IPL 2021.

Sakariya received his maiden Team India cap on July 23 ahead of the third ODI against Sri Lanka. He also played two T20I games for India in the series. Sakariya failed to impress with his performance for Team India and was dropped from the third and final T20I game of the series. The Indian bowler will next be seen in action for Rajasthan Royals in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Second leg of IPL 2021 to begin next month

The second leg of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19. A total of 31 matches will be played during the tournament, with the final slated to be held on October 15.

