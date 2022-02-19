Last Updated:

Chetan Sharma Explains Decision To Drop Ajinkya Rahane & Pujara: 'Perform In Ranji Trophy'

Team India's Chairman of the selection committee Chetan Sharma has explained the decision to drop Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara from the Test squad.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara

Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram


Team India's chief selector Chetan Sharma has explained the committee's decision to drop Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara from the Test squad for the forthcoming series against Sri Lanka.

The India vs Sri Lanka series will commence with three T20Is from February 24 before the contenders play two Tests. The first Test will take place from March 4 to 8 in Mohali, while the second Test will take place from March 12 to 16 in Bengaluru.

Chetan Sharma explains decision to drop Rahane and Pujara

While speaking to the media on February 19, the Chairman of the selection committee, Chetan Sharma, said, "We thought deeply about Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. They have been informed about their exclusion. They were asked to play the Ranji Trophy. Just two Test Matches, selectors thought to give Youngsters chance."

READ | 'First of his name, last of his kind': Wishes pour in for Cheteshwar Pujara on birthday

However, Sharma made it clear that the doors were open for the duo to make a comeback to the squad if they performed in the domestic games, stating that he would be happy to see them back. "They have served the country for so long. They can come back, why not? It's like a graph. .. Rahane hit a hundred yesterday. This is a process of managing…Who wouldn't be happy if they come back," added the Chairman of the selection committee.

READ | India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma named new Test captain; Jasprit Bumrah to be deputy

Team India's squad for SL series

Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas, Hanuma Vihari, Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ashwin (subject to fitness), Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep, Bumrah (VC), Shami, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar

T20Is: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan, SKY, Shreyas, Venkatesh Iyer, Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvi, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Siraj, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram

READ | Ajinkya Rahane reacts to KKR move in IPL 2022; 'Thank you so much for showing faith in me'
READ | Ajinkya Rahane hits 36th first-class century, Netizens say he is 'back as number 5 vs SL'
Tags: Chetan Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com