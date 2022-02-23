'You have now become a second option' is what Team India head coach Rahul Dravid told veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha at the hotel room after hosts South Africa completed a 2-1 series win over the Men in Blue. The thought of being dropped from the Test side came to pass only a month later, after the BCCI announced India's squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka Test Series. Besides Saha, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma were the other notable absentees from the squad.

Looking at the current state of events involving the BCCI and its correspondence with the players, it is clear that the transition period for the Test side has made significant progress in the recent times. Still, the exclusion of the veteran quartet of Saha, Pujara, Ishant, and Rahane came as a shock to many. Over the years, the sudden sacking of players to make way for the next crop of players has never been a pleasant sight to behold within the boundaries of Indian cricket.

Wriddhiman Saha opens up on 'shock' exclusion from Team India Test squad

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the Bengal cricketer expressed his shock and disappointment over his exclusion from the team at a time when he thinks he 'still has so many more matches to play'.

"I was definitely shocked. I scored 61 not out against New Zealand, you can as well call it a match-saving knock. After that innings Sourav Ganguly, a player of that big a stature congratulated me, so it really meant something. He wrote, 'Well played!' and continued 'as long as I'm here, you need not worry'. Despite this assurance from him when Rahul Bhai (Dravid) told me I won't be selected, I would definitely be shocked isn't it?" said Wriddhiman.

Saha has had to wait patiently to break into the Indian team with little luck by his side. Soon in 2017, the door of opportunity was pushed open as MS Dhoni decided to hang his boots from the longest format of the game. And the 37-year-old has ever since been no less than a valuable asset to the side, delivering at critical junctures. Besides keeping in a technically sound manner, he was matchless on turning tracks and has contributed with the bat way beyond his potential.

Such was his impact in the team that Virat Kohli dubbed him the best Test keeper in the world after India defeated Sri Lanka in 2017 in an away series. "Four byes on that sort of pitch speaks volumes of the kind of ability he has.He's right up there in world cricket among the very best. He's the best keeper in this format right now, I'd say," said the captain.

'This was not a personal decision': Saha on Rahul Dravid and team selection

But blame it on injuries or selection, Saha was little prepared for such an exclusion. It is when Dravid called him in his hotel room that he learnt of things which are yet to approach.

"It was during the South Africa tour when we lost the match and came back to our hotel. It was around the same time when Virat (Kohli) quit his test captaincy. I was called to Rahul Bhai's room, he said he cannot understand how to say it but the selection committee and the management have been deciding on a youngster in my place since a very long time because I have now become a second option. He added that I was aging and I was unavailable for some matches too, hence they want to see a new player. He further asked me to not be shocked if I am left out of Sri Lanka Test Series," elaborated Saha.

"He also told me if I want to take any personal decisions meanwhile, I may. I told him I am not thinking about retirement because I still have so many more matches to play, and I have always loved playing the sport, so I'll continue playing it until my heart wishes. And there are several players who have retired after playing for many years. This was obviously not a personal decision, but a collective one from both management and selectors," he added.

Did Saha's unavailability for Ranji Trophy play a role in his exclusion from Test squad?

Saha drew a lot of flak from the selectors over his decision to skip the Ranji Trophy due to personal reasons. Around the same time, sources close to the BCCI told PTI that the new team management has conveyed to the selectors that "they want to move on and create some new back-ups alongside Rishabh Pant".



"Chetan Sharma rang me two days before our team (Bengal) selection for Ranji Trophy. He asked me if I was available for the tournament, I said it is still far away. Then he said that they have already thought about my replacement in the Indian team and that I will not be considered for SL Test Series. I asked him if it was only for this series and he told me I will not be in the squad from now on," explained Saha.

"The message was clear that I would not be considered whether or not I play Ranji Trophy. I wanted to know if this decision was performance-driven or due to my age, he said that they want to see a new face. He said exactly what Rahul Bhai had told me. He said if we are playing a new player now, we cannot drop him either. So, it was indirectly conveyed that I would not be a part of the squad irrespective of my performance on field. But this was not exactly what was addressed to the media later," added Wriddhiman.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary and brother to Sourav Ganguly, Snehashish Ganguly on Monday opined that it was not right for Saha to publicly speak about the private conversation between him and the BCCI president or the selectors. Dravid, meanwhile, revealed that he is not at all 'hurt' in the way Saha has revealed the conversation he had on his future with Team India.

"I'm actually not hurt at all. I have deep respect for Wriddhi and his achievements and his contribution to Indian cricket. My conversation came from that place. I think he deserved honesty and clarity. It's about conversations I constantly have with players. I don't expect players to always agree with everything I say about them. That's not how it works," the former India captain told PTI.

Saha reacts to Dravid's 'not hurt at all' comment

Reacting to Dravid's comment, Saha emphasized that he has always had a high regard for the management and selectors and wholly respects their decision.

"Had I really wanted, I could have told you guys exactly when these conversations happened. I have always considered myself to be a part of the squad. So, I was silent till the squad was announced officially. I have followed all the protocols. But after the announcement, I was asked by reporters if this was conveyed to me personally before and I only stated the truth. I don't have enmity with anyone here nor I want to compete or challenge anyone. I have nothing to say about their selection process. I think they have done what they felt better at the moment," he clarified.